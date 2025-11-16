Giants Fail to Close Out Another Game, Losing to Packers 27-20
East Rutherford, NJ -- The New York Giants' offense put together a solid showing without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. Still, a costly red-zone turnover on a potential game-tying drive quelled their upset chances against the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Jameis Winston went the entire game without a turnover until a costly pick to Packers safety Evan Williams ended their late-game comeback chances as they fell to Green Bay 27-20 for their ninth loss of the season.
Before the pick, Winston completed 19-of-29 passes for 201 yards and led three scoring drives on the afternoon. Throughout the game, New York leaned on a balanced approach behind its newly minted backup quarterback, spearheaded by two rushing touchdowns from Devin Singletary and a game-high 88 rushing yards from Tyrone Tracy Jr.
However, with their backs against the wall, Winston's interception and fumble on a strip sack in the game's waning moments cemented another loss by New York this season.
While the loss fell on the turnover woes of Winston in the fourth quarter, New York's pass defense arguably dug the team's own grave, as it was at the mercy of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Love came into the game with two straight underwhelming performances and even left the matchup with an apparent shoulder injury after a first-quarter scramble.
Love returned before later in the first half and threw two red zone second-half go-ahead touchdown tosses to tight end Josh Wylie and wide receiver Christian Watson to propel the Packers offense.
While the Green Bay passing attack only threw for 168 yards, Love and Packers backup Malik Willis combined for three touchdown tosses and were only sacked twice. Even with the team's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, being knocked out of the game with a knee injury, the team accumulated 88 of the unit's 128 rushing yards in his absence, including a rushing score from backup running back Emanuel Wilson.
Brian Burns continued his dominant showing on the edge this season for the Giants by accumulating the team's only two sacks on the afternoon. It was Burns' fourth double-digit sack game of the year and the ninth time this season he recorded a quarterback sack.
New York's offensive line only surrendered two sacks and ran blocked pretty well to spearhead one of its better rushing days since Cam Skattebo's season-ending injury. Winston was just sacked twice on 32 dropbacks and even dashed for a rushing score as well to put the Giants up 20-19.
The receivers in New York's passing game, however, produced mixed results. WanDale Robinson received nine targets from Winston but only caught four of them for 36 yards. New York's leading receiver was none other than 2020 journeyman Isaiah Hodges, who caught a team-high five receptions for a team-best 57 yards, which included a handful of first-down receptions.
The most glaring mistake on the afternoon was by wideout Jaylin Hyatt, whose NFL career so far has been marred by missed opportunities. On Winston's fourth-quarter red zone interception, Hyatt appeared to run the wrong route, which allowed Williams to stymie New York's final good scoring opportunity on the afternoon.
The Giants head into their next matchup losers of four straight, with a looming matchup on the Sunday before Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.