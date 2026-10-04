Despite Season-Ending Injuries to Dart and Burns, Giants Show Signs of Progress Under Harbaugh

The New York Giants didn't get the chance to carry out their plan as intended in John Harbaugh's first year as head coach and key decision-maker. Season-ending injuries to quarterback Jaxson Dart and top defensive star Brian Burns ripped the blueprint to shreds.

But the franchise is still developing an identity.

Despite already suffering catastrophic misfortune, Harbaugh is still building a culture. Although that change is harder to detect without the most important players on each side of the ball taking the field, this team can still show growth.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic acknowledges that the Giants are formulating a clear vision for the future. This is probably why she slotted New York into the "Messy; long-term view intact" tier in her NFL Team Utility rankings , which assess how well a squad is implementing its plan this season.

Rodrigue considered putting the Giants into the fourth tier, "Chaotic-Uncertain." Still, she credited the Giants for emphasizing the run game and masking the suspect cornerback room with other positive aspects of their defense.

Harbaugh still has plenty to fix, to be clear. Big Blue is allowing 4.7 yards per carry , lacks discipline, fails to maximize its pass-rushing talent, and makes questionable play-calling decisions near the goal line. Until the Giants break those habits, fans are right to remain skeptical.

But the team is gradually making progress, and that is notable amid these trying circumstances.

The NY Giants are making headway; slowly but surely

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arvell Reese was active and aggressive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Fellow rookie Francis Mauigoa has brought his own brand of toughness to the offensive line, even if his Pro Football Focus grade does not reflect it.

Fullback Patrick Ricard is adding physicality and creating opportunities for the backfield. Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris are running with force. Safety Jevon Holland is making plays in the secondary.

Harbaugh is still assembling the puzzle through three games of the 2026 campaign. It will take him a while to finish it, but he has put some pieces in place already.

While the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans certainly have their share of problems, the Giants beat them both by converting in key moments on offense and defense. They look more prepared for the fourth quarter and are better equipped to cover their deficiencies with kicker Dominic Zvada and punter Jordan Stout.

This squad isn't rapidly morphing into a powerhouse, and now that both Dart and Burns are sidelined, that transformation probably won't happen this year. What matters most are the tendencies and philosophies New York enacts.

By the end of the season, fans should not doubt Harbaugh's process. They can criticize roster construction or coaching moves, but if they don't see visibly different energy around this squad, questions will surface. And those questions will extend beyond the quarterback's health.

Fortunately, the early Harbaugh model shows progress. The Giants will try to take another step forward this Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals .

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