Will Aaron Stinnie's Versatility Save His Roster Spot?

The New York Giants and Aaron Stinnie have again decided to continue their relationship, with him re-signing to spend another year in New York.

The veteran offensive lineman has carved out a long career through his versatility. Being able to play tackle and guard can make you extremely valuable on game days, where teams need offensive linemen to fill multiple roles due to roster limitations.

Even with all of the depth that the Giants have built along the offensive line this offseason, Aaron Stinnie still provides the versatility that many of the others cannot.

The question for the Giants may come down to whether he provides enough flexibility and versatility to justify keeping him over higher-ceiling guys at a particular position.

At guard, he will be dealing with two behemoths in Evan Neal and Daniel Faalele. At tackle, there are two young Big Ten products who could occupy those positions.

AARON STINNIE, OL

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 312 lbs

Exp: 9 Years

School: James Madison

How Acquired: FA-'24

2025 in Review

Because the New York Giants had such a healthy season, there wasn't much work for Aaron Stinnie in 2025, unlike in 2024, when he made three starts and played 44 offensive snaps in a fourth game, coming in after an injury.

He was still able to suit up for all 17 games, helping on special teams and appearing whenever he was called upon to fill in. He finished with 69 special teams snaps, all of them coming on the field goal/extra point unit.

He did make a start for the Giants this season in Week 16, a competition against Minnesota. He filled in at left guard for Jon Runyan. He played all 56 snaps.

Although it was a 16-13 loss, Stinnie held his own on the inside, but the team gave up three sacks on the inside, and that has to be directly attributed to Stinnie and the other guys on the interior.

Stinnie helped the offensive line open holes for the rushing attack as the Giants outrushed the Vikings in the game.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac , Stinnie signed a one-year, $1.487 million contract to return to the Giants for a third season. His deal included a $62,500 signing bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus.

He will earn a base salary of $1.3 million, with a cap hit of $1.262 million and a dead cap of $62,500. This is the third one-year deal Stinnie has signed. The first was a $1.292 million deal in 2024. That was followed by a $1.337 million deal in 2025.

2026 Preview

Stinnie re-signed with the Giants with the intention to continue to do what he's done over the past two seasons.

He is a great mentor to the younger players on the team and will be instrumental in mentoring Francis Mauigoa at right guard. But he also will be ready to go if needed to fill in on the right or left side at guard.

This training camp should be very different because there is significant competition for all the backup roles on the team.

Yes, Stinnie has experience at guard and tackle, but it is almost certain he will not play tackle because the Giants have Marcus Mbow, who showed he can be a swing tackle last season. There is also added competition from rookies.

Inside, there should be a lot more fireworks for positions. Runyan Jr. is the returning starter at left guard, and Mauigoa is the presumptive right guard starter as a rookie.

Behind them, joining Stinnie, are two monsters in Evan Neal and Daniel Faalele, both of whom seem to embody the size and power that the new Giants regime wants on the interior.

Evan Neal is one of the best body movers in the run game on the offensive line, and Faalele will have some understanding of what this offense will want to be in the rushing attack. They will both be putting pressure on Stinnie.

It could come down to how the team feels about Faalele fitting into the offense, or whether the backups' performance makes Runyan expendable and possibly a trade asset.

If all stays equal, this could be a race for the backup right guard position between Faalele and Stinnie, and the versatility of Stinnie should win out.

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