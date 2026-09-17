Giants Among 14 Teams Picked to Make 2026 Playoffs

New York Giants fans expect a playoff berth within the next two years; otherwise, John Harbaugh's mission to save Big Blue football will be a failure, and the franchise will feel directionless again. That is the cold truth this team is facing.

Significant progress is required for a passable 2026 campaign, with 2027 being postseason or bust. But perhaps the Giants can accelerate their resurgence and snag one of the seven NFC playoff slots in Harbaugh's first year in command. Bill Barnwell believes such an outcome is possible.

Although the ESPN senior NFL writer considers squads like the Green Bay Packers better than New York on paper, he is using history to guide his predictions for the new campaign .

History tells us that at least one team with a losing record will make a huge jump in the standings. Factoring in the expected Harbaugh effect, the likelihood that the Giants will improve in one-score games, and better luck with injuries, Barnwell decided to pick the G-Men as a wild card team.

It is a compelling argument, but in a challenging NFC that includes established offensive systems and fierce defensive fronts, can New York sneak into the postseason?

Where the Giants Still Fall Short

The helmets of New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44), New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6), and New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants sure do look like a playoff contender given their dominating performance over Dallas. Still, it's fair to say they haven't yet decisively addressed some of their thinnest position groups.

Signing veterans D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris could at least partially fill the canyon-sized hole at defensive tackle, but both are well north of 30.

Expecting either to be a workhorse may be unrealistic. It’s also disappointing that Darius Alexander hasn’t had his breakout game yet.

Right now, Alexander cannot help New York fix its most glaring weakness: stopping the run . Unless the Giants successfully develop the 6-foot-6 C.J. Okoye or find outside help during the season, marked improvement will be difficult to achieve.

Uncertainty also hovers above the cornerback and wide receiver rooms. Both units are brimming with promise, but they lack a long track record of success.

Paulson Adebo has battled injuries throughout his career, Greg Newsome II is looking to bounce back, Deonte Banks is seeking redemption, and rookie Colton Hood still has to find his footing.

Rookie WR Malachi Fields must show that he can gain separation at the NFL level; tight end Isaiah Likely needs to hold his own as a potential No. 2 option behind Malik Nabers, and both Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham Jr. have to prove they are still viable contributors.

This is quite the long list of questions John Harbaugh has to answer in 2026, but the roster's talent should outweigh the justified skepticism. An experienced coaching staff should, by and large, get more out of this group than its predecessors did. And if that happens, the Giants should be in the mix for the playoffs.

This Year Actually Feels Different

An excess of blown fourth-quarter leads typically doesn't carry into the following season. New York now possesses the resources to excel in high-pressure situations.

Jaxson Dart should process the game faster, an active Malik Nabers will demand ample attention from defenses, the squad is bigger at offensive line and linebacker, and a stout collection of pass-rushers should perform much closer to its potential under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

A philosophical change that emphasizes physicality, accountability, and versatility could all give New York an identity. So where does this unofficial pros-and-cons exercise leave us? I predict that the false hope, or rather complete absence of hope, will finally blossom into the genuine kind that leads to a playoff berth.

While the Giants trend upward, others like the Philadelphia Eagles and Packers could decline this season. Nine wins might get this franchise into the festivities. Big Blue is poised to crash the party.

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