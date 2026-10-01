Giants' Andrew Thomas Remains Out of Practice with Groin Strain
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For the second day in a row, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas missed practice as he’s dealing with a groin issue.
Thomas has been on the Giants’ injury report every week of the season so far.
If he is unable to play, the expectation is that Marcus Mbow will step in at left tackle on Sunday when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
In other injury news, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr (knee) was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday’s practice.
And in other encouraging injury news, cornerback Deont Banks (calf) continues to trend in the right direction. Banks has missed the last two games since injuring his calf in the regular-season opener.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
DNP
LB Malik Harrison
Groin
DNP
Limited
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr
Knee
DNP
Limited
CB Deonte Banks
Calf
Limited
Limited
S Tyler Nubin
Calf
Limited
Limited
CB Nic Jones
Shoulder
Full
Full
DB Elijah Campbell
Foot
Full
Full
FB Patrick Ricard
Nose
Full
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
Cardinals Practice Participation Report
Player/POS
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
S Budda Baker
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
OL Isaac Seumalo
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
LB Josh Sweat
NIR-Rest
DNP
Full
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Back
DNP
DNP
OL Hjalte Froholdt
Knee
Limited
Limited
DL Roy Lopez
Groin
Limited
Limited
DL Walter Nolen III
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
LB Mack Wilson Sr.
Thumb
Limited
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina