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Giants' Andrew Thomas Remains Out of Practice with Groin Strain

Thomas missed his second practice this week and appears to be trending in the wrong direction.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

For the second day in a row, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas missed practice as he’s dealing with a groin issue.

Thomas has been on the Giants’ injury report every week of the season so far. 

If he is unable to play, the expectation is that Marcus Mbow will step in at left tackle on Sunday when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In other injury news, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr (knee) was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday’s practice.  

And in other encouraging injury news, cornerback Deont Banks (calf) continues to trend in the right direction. Banks has missed the last two games since injuring his calf in the regular-season opener. 

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

DNP

LB Malik Harrison

Groin

DNP

Limited

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr

Knee

DNP

Limited

CB Deonte Banks

Calf

Limited

Limited

S Tyler Nubin

Calf

Limited

Limited

CB Nic Jones

Shoulder

Full

Full

DB Elijah Campbell

Foot

Full

Full

FB Patrick Ricard

Nose

Full

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Cardinals Practice Participation Report

Player/POS

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

S Budda Baker

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

OL Isaac Seumalo

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

LB Josh Sweat

NIR-Rest

DNP

Full

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Back

DNP

DNP

OL Hjalte Froholdt

Knee

Limited

Limited

DL Roy Lopez

Groin

Limited

Limited

DL Walter Nolen III

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Thumb

Limited

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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