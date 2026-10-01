Giants' Andrew Thomas Remains Out of Practice with Groin Strain

For the second day in a row, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas missed practice as he’s dealing with a groin issue.

Thomas has been on the Giants’ injury report every week of the season so far.

If he is unable to play, the expectation is that Marcus Mbow will step in at left tackle on Sunday when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In other injury news, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr (knee) was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday’s practice.

And in other encouraging injury news, cornerback Deont Banks (calf) continues to trend in the right direction. Banks has missed the last two games since injuring his calf in the regular-season opener.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP DNP LB Malik Harrison Groin DNP Limited RB Tyrone Tracy Jr Knee DNP Limited CB Deonte Banks Calf Limited Limited S Tyler Nubin Calf Limited Limited CB Nic Jones Shoulder Full Full DB Elijah Campbell Foot Full Full FB Patrick Ricard Nose Full Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Cardinals Practice Participation Report

Player/POS Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status S Budda Baker NIR - Rest DNP Full OL Isaac Seumalo NIR - Rest DNP Full LB Josh Sweat NIR-Rest DNP Full S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Back DNP DNP OL Hjalte Froholdt Knee Limited Limited DL Roy Lopez Groin Limited Limited DL Walter Nolen III Shoulder Limited Limited LB Mack Wilson Sr. Thumb Limited Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

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