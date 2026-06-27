Ar'Darius Washington Is a $3 Million Steal for the Giants' Defense

The under-the-radar signing of defensive back Ar’Darius Washington may be the most overlooked offseason addition to the New York Giants' defense.

Washington, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Giants in March, was initially viewed as the replacement for Dane Belton, who signed with the Jets in free agency.

Washington, however, might have had a more uphill climb than Belton, who was a fourth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2022.

An undersized (5-foot-8 and 180 pounds) and undrafted defensive back out of TCU who got his start in 2021 with current Giants head coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore, Washington exhibited a great deal of patience early in his NFL career.

He took advantage of his chances, and when the opportunity presented itself for him to grab a larger role, he did so, winning the safety role in 2024, his only season thus far in which he’s played 17 games.

That year, Washington, who made ten starts, posted two interceptions, 64 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and two quarterback hits during the regular season.

Unfortunately, it all came crashing down for him the following year when he tore his Achilles tendon. Now fully recovered, Washington is looking to bounce back in the Meadowlands.

Washington’s versatility and aggressiveness are custom-made for the Giants' defense

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) celebrates forcing a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Washington, who was also coached by current Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson when Wilson was the Ravens defensive backs coach in 2023, quietly had himself a solid spring showing in which he received some snaps at safety and some as the nickel back.

Washington offers many positive traits , from coverage instincts to the aggressiveness Wilson seeks in this upcoming iteration of the Giants' defense.

He is a natural ball hawk and the classic definition of a “Swiss Army knife.” He is also a physical tackler; the impact of his play sometimes surprises people unfamiliar with his previous experience because he plays like a heat-seeking missile, not afraid to pack a punch on a ball carrier.

Add to that the versatility of the Shreveport, Louisiana native’s game, and the low cost he has against the cap, and the Giants appear to have themselves an amazing value who, if he can replicate his 2024 season, will have been worth the investment.

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