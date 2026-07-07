Can Kicker Ben Sauls Hold Off Camp Competition in 2026?

One of the most glaring issues that developed over the last three forgettable New York Giants seasons was the kicker carousel, one that was hard to believe.

When Graham Gano, once “Mr. Automatic,” saw his body start to betray him, the Giants went on a carousel that saw them use EIGHT different kickers from 2023-2025: Gano, punter Jamie Gillan, Randy Bullock, Cade York, Mason Crosby, Jude McAtamney, Younghoe Koo, and Ben Sauls.

Sauls, the left-footed undrafted rookie free agent who initially signed with the Steelers out of the University of Pittsburgh, came in for the last three games of the 2025 season, delivering some semblance of consistency to the wild carousel. But while he had a relatively successful stint calming a glaring problem, his roster spot is far from secure in 2026.

BEN SAULS, K

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 182 lbs.

Exp.: 1 Year

School: Pittsburgh

How Acquired: FA-’25

2025 in Review

Sauls came in and immediately calmed down a situation in which the four kickers before him–Gano, McAtamney, Gillan, and Koo–converted 15-of-18 field goals (83.3%) and 29-of-34 PATs (85.3%).

Sauls went 8-of-8 on field goals and 7-of-7 on PATs, his longest conversion coming from 45 yards. Two of his games were played in the wintry conditions of the northeast, a feather in his cap given how difficult the Meadowlands winds can be to navigate.

While he might disagree, he wasn’t really put into any significant pressure situations on his scoring attempts.

Where Sauls came up short was on kickoffs, where 50% of those went for touchbacks. Given the new rules, a touchback means the ball gets placed on the 35-yard line.

Clearly, head coach John Harbaugh was not wowed by Sauls as the Giants brought in veteran Jason Sanders (since released) and undrafted free agent Dominic Zvada to compete for the job, a competition that’s expected to continue into the summer.

Contract/Cap Info

Sauls is signed through the 2026 season, with a cap figure of $1.005 million (base salary), per Over the Cap . If he does not make the roster, the Giants will receive 100% of that back as a credit because Sauls has no additional money owed to him beyond that base salary.

2026 Preview

Sauls will try to fend off Zvada, the big-legged rookie out of Michigan whose accuracy has been flawless this spring and whose technique has been consistent.

Sauls, on the other hand, struggled to connect on his attempts, though Harbaugh claims there is a silver lining in the clouds for the young kicker.

“I feel like this is preparation for training camp, which is where the competition will really heat up,” head coach John Harbaugh said.

“The good thing about that is with Ben's misses, they've all been left, if you've noticed. They've all been pushed left. It's the same exact miss every time.

“That's a good problem to have,” he continued. “He knows the problem with it from a technique standpoint. He's just got to lock in and fix it. He'll do that. I'm confident in it.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.