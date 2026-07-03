The New York Giants need a new kicker, and undrafted rookie free agent Dominic Zvada is looking to be the guy who puts an end to that search.

Zvada, the undrafted rookie out of Michigan , has quietly emerged as a potential starting kicker option for the Giants following an impressive spring showing. Fans now have a better idea of how he goes about his business on the field.

Rausch Kicking dropped a video of a training session with Zvada, which included some tips for the audience that nicely describe the 23-year-old's approach.

"The importance of weight balance/distribution once set ~ stay on balls of feet, never flat footed or on heels," Rausch posted on X.

"Fall into your jab versus stepping into it. Maintain a consistent/fluid tempo, staying on track to the ball.

"Accelerate through contact with vertical swing path/control producing natural weight transfer downfield that results in better ball flight and accuracy! We coach this at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels ~ hope this helps! Have a great week, everyone!"

RK Kicking Tips: Weekend session w/ @dominic_zvada @Giants



💥The importance of weight balance/distribution once set ~ stay on balls of feet, never flat footed or on heels

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💥Fall into your jab versus stepping into it.

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💥Maintain a consistent/fluid tempo staying on track… pic.twitter.com/UNvQgaPJ2Z — Rausch Kicking (@steverausch17) June 22, 2026

Zvada seems to have the hang of it. However, producing in the clutch with a packed stadium ready to pounce on you is a whole different beast. The Giants newcomer knows both the joys and sorrows of competing in a high-profile environment.

Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Zvada thrived in his freshman campaign with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. He wobbled a bit in his sophomore season, then repeated the cycle after transferring to Michigan.

Zvada seeks consistent form with the NY Giants

Zvada was spectacular in 2024, earning Big Ten Kicker of the Year honors after converting 21-of-22 field goal attempts and drilling all seven of his tries from 50+ yards.

He could not maintain his elite form last season, however. The 6-foot-3 native of Chandler, Arizona, was just 17-of-25 , including 4-of-7 on field goal attempts between 30-39 yards.

Zvada's shaky senior campaign, in which his final field goal conversion percentage was 68%, down from 95.5% the prior season, forced him to earn his opportunity the hard way.

He joined the Giants as the presumptive third man on the depth chart, behind former All-Pro Jason Sanders and the left-footed Ben Sauls , but fast forward to the present, and he looks like the clear choice for No. 1.

Sanders is already gone , and Sauls struggled profusely at organized team activities. Unless New York brings in someone else, this competition could be over before it gets started.

Zvada will want to show that he is a legitimate kicker in this league. He looked the part in his first year with Michigan, and judging by the clip above, his technique appears quite sound.

Ultimately, the Giants must decide if this newcomer is inconsistent or primed for a genuine eruption moving forward. They have missed in this area too frequently of late. They need to get this one right.

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