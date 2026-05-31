Giants RB Cam Skattebo Gives Fans an Encouraging Look at His Post-injury Progress

While the New York Giants are dealing with a fresh injury concern at receiver following the season-ending Achilles tendon injury suffered by receiver Gunner Olszewski during Friday’s OTA practice, another key offensive player who is in the midst of his rehab has sparked optimism that he is well on the mend.

Cam Skattebo home run at the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game. And then a backflip in celebration. Safe to say he’s feeling fine. pic.twitter.com/4sEVz736lV — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 30, 2026

Running back Cam Skattebo, one of dozens of present Giants players who came out Saturday night to support teammate Brian Burns at his charity softball game in Pomona, New York, not only put on a show for the fans in the home run derby, but he also showed no signs of discomfort or a compromised gait after slugging a home run in the main event.

Skattebo proceeded to trot around the bases in a slow jog before doing a backflip to the delight of the crowd prior to reaching home plate, where his teammates were gathered to greet him following his trip around the bases.

Skattebo’s display is encouraging in that it shows he has full trust in his surgically repaired ankle, which he broke during a Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

The 24-year-old Skattebo had hoped to do some work with his teammates this spring, but at the team’s annual Town Hall event held earlier this month, he admitted that, while he was “feeling great,” he was still “a little ways off” from returning to the field.

In what was also an encouraging sign for the former Arizona State rusher, Skattebo stood on the field during Friday’s sixth OTA, helmet in hand and dressed for practice after working out with the trainers on the side. However, he was kept out of the drills as he continued his rehab.

However, he also told those who attended the Town Hall event that he’ll be ready in time for the Giants’ Week 1 regular-season opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys, a game that will kick off Sunday Night Football.

Skattebo still needs to demonstrate to the Giants’ training staff that he can do more than just a light jog, as his job also includes starting and stopping on a dime, changing direction, and plowing ahead into piles.

Still, the fact that he was able to run with no noticeable limp is encouraging, and the hope is that, with training camp still a little over two months away, he will make further progress so he can pass a physical and begin participating in full practice sessions.

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