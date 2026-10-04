Giants' Week 4 Inactive Report Features One Surprise
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The New York Giants enter today’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with every player “healthy.”
They submitted a clean injury report this week in which no players were given a designation, which means technically that this week's entire inactive list consists of healthy scratches.
That list includes:
- RB Devin Singletary
- OL J.C. Davis
- DL Bobby Jamison-Travis
- CB Nikko Reed
- S Ar’darius Washington
- TE Thomas Fidone
- OLB Jihad Ward
J.J. McCarthy is not listed as the emergency quarterback. That raises a question as to whether the Giants have a package of plays in this week's game plan for McCarthy in certain spots.
Here are the Cardinals inactives:
- QB Carson Beck (emergency quarterback)
- CB Starling Thomas V
- S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson
- LB Cameron Robertson
- OL Josh Fryar
- WR Reggie Virgil
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina