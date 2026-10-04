Giants' Week 4 Inactive Report Features One Surprise

The New York Giants enter today’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with every player “healthy.”

They submitted a clean injury report this week in which no players were given a designation, which means technically that this week's entire inactive list consists of healthy scratches.

That list includes:

RB Devin Singletary OL J.C. Davis DL Bobby Jamison-Travis CB Nikko Reed S Ar’darius Washington TE Thomas Fidone OLB Jihad Ward

J.J. McCarthy is not listed as the emergency quarterback. That raises a question as to whether the Giants have a package of plays in this week's game plan for McCarthy in certain spots.

Here are the Cardinals inactives:

QB Carson Beck (emergency quarterback)

CB Starling Thomas V

S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson

LB Cameron Robertson

OL Josh Fryar

WR Reggie Virgil

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