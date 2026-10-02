Giants Have Clean Injury Report Ahead of Week 4 Game vs. Cards
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The New York Giants will have all hands on deck, at least among those on the 53-man roster.
That includes left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a groin injury. Thomas missed the first two practices of the week, and the Giants are apparently managing his reps so he can get through the season. But he was back at practice Friday, working in a limited capacity, as it looks like the Giants will manage Thomas’s reps for the foreseeable future.
Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., cornerback Deonte Banks, and safety Tyler Nubin were all upgraded to full practice participants after being mainly limited this week. None of the three received an injury designation.
The only notable on the Friday participation report was that center John Michael Schmitz did not practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said that the veteran center was excused from practice to attend to “a personal family matter” and that he expected Schmitz to be ready for Sunday’s game.
In Schmitz’s absence, Bryan Hudson is believed to have taken first-team reps at center. The Giants also signed guard/center Kendrick Green, a former third-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers who has 19 career starts, to their practice squad.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
C John Michael Schmitz
NIR - Personal
DNP
--
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
--
CB Deonte Banks
Calf
Limited
Limited
Full
--
S Tyler Nubin
Calf
Limited
Limited
Full
--
CB Nic Jones
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
DB Elijah Campbell
Foot
Full
Full
Full
--
FB Patrick Ricard
Nose
Full
Full
Full
--
Bold denotes a change in status.
Cardinals Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player/POS
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
S Budda Baker
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
--
--
OL Isaac Seumalo
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
--
--
LB Josh Sweat
NIR-Rest
DNP
Full
Limited
Questionable
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OL Hjalte Froholdt
Knee
Limited
Limited
Full
--
DL Roy Lopez
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
--
DL Walter Nolen III
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
LB Mack Wilson Sr.
Thumb
Limited
Full
Full
--
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina