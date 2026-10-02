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Giants Have Clean Injury Report Ahead of Week 4 Game vs. Cards

Yes, that also included left tackle Andrew Thomas who appears to be having his practice reps managed.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants will have all hands on deck, at least among those on the 53-man roster.

That includes left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a groin injury. Thomas missed the first two practices of the week, and the Giants are apparently managing his reps so he can get through the season. But he was back at practice Friday, working in a limited capacity, as it looks like the Giants will manage Thomas’s reps for the foreseeable future.

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., cornerback Deonte Banks, and safety Tyler Nubin were all upgraded to full practice participants after being mainly limited this week. None of the three received an injury designation.

The only notable on the Friday participation report was that center John Michael Schmitz did not practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said that the veteran center was excused from practice to attend to “a personal family matter” and that he expected Schmitz to be ready for Sunday’s game.

In Schmitz’s absence, Bryan Hudson is believed to have taken first-team reps at center. The Giants also signed guard/center Kendrick Green, a former third-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers who has 19 career starts, to their practice squad.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

DNP

Limited

--

C John Michael Schmitz

NIR - Personal

DNP

--

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

--

CB Deonte Banks

Calf

Limited

Limited

Full

--

S Tyler Nubin

Calf

Limited

Limited

Full

--

CB Nic Jones

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

DB Elijah Campbell

Foot

Full

Full

Full

--

FB Patrick Ricard

Nose

Full

Full

Full

--

Bold denotes a change in status.

Cardinals Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player/POS

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

S Budda Baker

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

--

--

OL Isaac Seumalo

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

--

--

LB Josh Sweat

NIR-Rest

DNP

Full

Limited

Questionable

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OL Hjalte Froholdt

Knee

Limited

Limited

Full

--

DL Roy Lopez

Groin

Limited

Limited

Full

--

DL Walter Nolen III

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Thumb

Limited

Full

Full

--

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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