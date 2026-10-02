Giants Have Clean Injury Report Ahead of Week 4 Game vs. Cards

The New York Giants will have all hands on deck, at least among those on the 53-man roster.

That includes left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a groin injury. Thomas missed the first two practices of the week, and the Giants are apparently managing his reps so he can get through the season. But he was back at practice Friday, working in a limited capacity, as it looks like the Giants will manage Thomas’s reps for the foreseeable future.

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., cornerback Deonte Banks, and safety Tyler Nubin were all upgraded to full practice participants after being mainly limited this week. None of the three received an injury designation.

The only notable on the Friday participation report was that center John Michael Schmitz did not practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said that the veteran center was excused from practice to attend to “a personal family matter” and that he expected Schmitz to be ready for Sunday’s game.

In Schmitz’s absence, Bryan Hudson is believed to have taken first-team reps at center. The Giants also signed guard/center Kendrick Green, a former third-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers who has 19 career starts, to their practice squad.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP DNP Limited -- C John Michael Schmitz NIR - Personal DNP -- RB Tyrone Tracy Jr Knee DNP Limited Full -- CB Deonte Banks Calf Limited Limited Full -- S Tyler Nubin Calf Limited Limited Full -- CB Nic Jones Shoulder Full Full Full -- DB Elijah Campbell Foot Full Full Full -- FB Patrick Ricard Nose Full Full Full --

Bold denotes a change in status.

Cardinals Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player/POS Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status S Budda Baker NIR - Rest DNP Full -- -- OL Isaac Seumalo NIR - Rest DNP Full -- -- LB Josh Sweat NIR-Rest DNP Full Limited Questionable S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Back DNP DNP DNP Out OL Hjalte Froholdt Knee Limited Limited Full -- DL Roy Lopez Groin Limited Limited Full -- DL Walter Nolen III Shoulder Limited Limited Full -- LB Mack Wilson Sr. Thumb Limited Full Full --

Bold denotes a change in status.

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