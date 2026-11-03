Giants Trade Deadline: Is Christian Barmore the Answer at Defensive Tackle?

Should the New York Giants consider looking north via I-95 to fill their need at defensive tackle?

With the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the Giants might be wise to check into the availability of New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

The sixth-year defender has reportedly been made available for trade by the cap-strapped Patriots, who are looking to create room beyond their $5.04 million in available space. If the Giants are interested in his services, New England may offer a reasonable asking price.

“They (Patriots) have listened and talked to other teams about trading him. My understanding is the price would be about a fourth-round pick,” said Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston .

“This is a player that very clearly is available, and if somebody’s willing to swing the Patriots a fourth-round pick, I think something could happen.”

For the Giants, acquiring Barmore would come with its ups and downs.

Barmore Could Bolster Big Blue’s Pass Rush

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A standout defensive tackle at the University of Alabama, Barmore was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his six seasons in Foxborough, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman has compiled 175 total tackles, 51 quarterback hits, 26 tackles-for-loss, 21 run-stuffs, 19 sacks, and two forced fumbles. When healthy, he has been one of the most potent players on New England’s defensive front.

Just two years ago, Barmore missed all of 2024 training camp, preseason, and 13 regular-season games because of blood clots in his lungs.

Last year, his first full season since 2023, Barmore appeared in 17 games, compiling 29 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, four tackles-for-loss, and two sacks.

In seven games for the Pats this season, Barmore has seven total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Barmore’s ability to attack upfield makes him a potentially intriguing fit in coordinator Dennard Wilson’s defense, where he could contribute to both the pass rush and run defense. His knack for pushing the pocket and taking a stand against the run has earned him accolades throughout his career.

The veteran lineman plays with good leverage and is strong enough to take on double teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort, and has excellent range for his size.

Barmore has also demonstrated quick hands, which have made him effective in both stuffing the run and challenging the passer.

Barmore's best seasons came in 2022 and 2023 when working in tandem with linebacker Matthew Judon, who played under Giants head coach John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens from 2016-20.

New England’s defensive duo was most effective in obvious passing situations. With Barmore drawing the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line, Judon was often left one-on-one on the edge.

This freed the linebacker to pursue the quarterback, allowing Judon to set a career-high in sacks with 15.5 in 2023.

Given Barmore’s blend of size and athleticism, Wilson could use the former Crimson Tide tackle in a similar role, helping free players such as Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Arvell Reese to make the Giants’ pass rush more formidable down the stretch.

Would Barmore Upgrade the Giants’ DT Depth Dilemma?

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) is defended by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite possessing top-tier talent at his position, Barmore has seemingly fallen out of favor with New England’s defensive staff this season.

The 28-year-old has started only two games for the Patriots and has aligned on just 41.9 percent of snaps on defense, having slipped to third in the team’s rotation, behind starter Milton Williams and journeyman defender Cory Durden.

Barmore has demonstrated notable regression as a run defender. After logging a respectable 5.5 run-stuffs last year, he has failed to register a single run-stuff in 2026. Unsurprisingly, PFF has saddled him with a 44.8 run-defense grade.

Though he hasn’t statistically dazzled against the run, Barmore did his best work in those situations when supported by a dedicated nose tackle. Alongside Giants tackle D.J. Reader, he may find it a bit easier to focus on controlling the gap.

Bottom Line: Money Matters

Nov 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) scrambles, pressured by New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) in the 1st half at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Like all major transactions, the Giants’ pursuit of Barmore is likely to come down to money.

On that basis, New York, with just north of $6.5 million in available salary cap space, is unlikely to encounter any insurmountable problems.

Barmore’s current salary cap number, per OverTheCap, is $17.1 million. By trading Barmore, the Patriots would save $8 million this season and up to $41 million over the next two, so they may be highly motivated to make a deal soon.

Many wonder what the financials for such a deal might look like.

“If Barmore were to be traded this week, the Giants would be on the hook for 10/18ths of his $12 million salary ($6,666,667) and a weekly installment of $75,000 for the ten games he would be active,” Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan exclusively told Giants On SI. “The total would be $7,416,667.

“If Barmore were to be traded next week, the Giants would be on the hook for 9/18ths of his $12 million salary ($6 million) and nine installments of $75,000 for each game he was active ($675,000 total),” Benzan continued. “The total would then be $6,675,000.”

To entice potential suitors, New England may want to highlight the fact that Barmore’s 2027 and 2028 salaries contain no guaranteed money.

Whether the reduced financial risk, combined with meeting many of their on-field needs, is enough to convince the Giants to trade for Barmore remains to be seen.

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