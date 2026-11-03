Giants Face Competition for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Odds Show

Is today the day the New York Giants acquire Colts running back Jonathan Taylor?

If a move is coming for the Giants, it makes sense for it to go down today, as the players are off and don’t start a whirlwind stretch that will see them play two division games, a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and a home date against Washington on Thursday, just four days apart.

But according to Hard Rock Bet , the Giants, who are at +375, are not the favorites to land Taylor. The Seahawks are the favorites (+225), followed by the Broncos (+250).

The good news for the Giants, if they want Taylor, is that circumstances might soon change those odds.

The Seahawks, who lost on Monday Night Football to the Chicago Bears, are fully healthy at running back after bringing back rookie Jadarian Price from IR to join Zach Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Velus Jones Jr.

With Seattle’s backfield healthy, Denver would be the Giants’ biggest competition, if the odds are any indication.

The Broncos have been leaning on J.K. Dobbins, but he’s averaged only 3.25 yards per carry in eight games.

Their second option, R.J. Harvey, is more of a pass-catching back who doesn’t get a high volume of rushing touches. Thus far, he has just 24 carries in six games for 87 yards, a similarly paltry 3.62 yards per carry.

Taylor would certainly help boost the Broncos’ lethargic running game.

Others who are believed to be in the mix for Taylor’s services, according to the odds listed, include the Vikings, Packers, Bengals, and Patriots.

The Packers may be the most intriguing of that group given the situation with Josh Jacobs, who now faces new abuse allegations .

Green Bay appears intent on letting the process play out. Still, Jacobs’ situation notwithstanding, the Packers have the league’s worst rushing offense (60.6 yards per game) and average just 2.85 yards per carry, also last in the league.

With a chance to earn a postseason berth in the very crowded NFC North, they surely have an eye on fixing their struggling running game, and they appear to have the cap space ( $6.38 million ) to make a move.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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