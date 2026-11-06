Isaiah Likely: Giants Goal vs. Philly is Simple

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is no stranger to heated rivalries.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Likely has certainly faced his share of battles with Baltimore’s hated rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now a member of the Giants, the 26-year-old is about to get his first taste of Big Blue’s longstanding divisional feud with the Philadelphia Eagles when the clubs face off on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. It will mark the 183rd regular-season meeting between the two NFC East franchises.

Though he may have great respect for gridiron history between New York and Philadelphia, Likely is entering this weekend’s matchup with only one goal in mind.

“We’re just always trying to have the mindset of leaving 1-0,” Likely said.

Likely signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants this offseason, joining head coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

Through the first seven games of the season, the five-year veteran has caught 41 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns. In the process, he has established himself as New York’s top tight end option.

Still, Likely’s quick assimilation into the Giants’ offense has not only endeared him to his coaches, but also made him a favorite target for quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy.

In fact, the Cambridge, MA native has played a major role in New York’s ascent to the top of the division with a 4-2-1 record.

Heading into the season’s home stretch, the Giants not only have the chance to earn their fifth win of the season (which would eclipse their 2025 total) but also to exorcise a decade-plus road losing streak to the Eagles. New York has lost 13 straight road games at Philadelphia since its 15-7 victory on Oct. 27, 2013.

One Goal

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Giants try to take a major step forward in the NFC East standings, Likely knows he and his teammates must focus solely on the task at hand.

“I feel like every win should be the team's mindset, whether you haven't won in Philly in 13 years, whether we beat the opponent earlier this year and you got to play them again,” Likely said.

“I mean, every mindset, every week should be trying to finish 1-0, whatever the record was in the past. I mean, I wasn't here 13 years ago. So, my mentality is winning the game at hand.”

In the end, I understand that the Giants will need their best effort to defeat their bitter rivals in a hostile environment on Sunday.

Though the Eagles may be weakened by injuries (especially the season-ending loss of quarterback Jalen Hurts to blood clots), they are still more than capable of beating New York.

Although they are the current favorites to win their first division title since 2011, Likely and the Giants may be best served by maintaining their “underdog” identity.

“In my mind, I feel like every time we play, we should be the favorite,” he said.

“And that's just the mentality I have cause I feel like the mindset should be winning your one-eleventh, snap in, snap out. Whether you're an underdog or whether they got you winning, it doesn’t really matter.”

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