The New York Giants (6-3-1) are guaranteed to be in first place when the calendar turns to December, a feeling neither the franchise nor its fan base has had in quite some time.

But with the Washington Commanders breathing down the Giants’ necks in the NFC East, Big Blue must stay sharp this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts (3-8).

The good news is that they have drawn a relatively reasonable officiating crew, unlike last week when they drew Craig Wrolstad's crew, one of the most flag-happy in the league this season.

This week, according to Football Zebras, referee Ron Torbert's crew , one of the least flag-happy, will oversee the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Through nine games this season, Torbert's crew has thrown just 126 flags for 1,009 yards , the fourth-fewest in penalties and seventh-fewest in yards.

The crew has split its flags almost evenly between home teams (61) and visitors (65). Home teams have won 55.56% of their games while drawing 48.41% of their penalties.

Torbert, an attorney by trade, is in his 13th season as a referee and is among the game's most respected officials, having been assigned to Super Bowl 59.

He entered the NFL in 2010 as a back judge, moved to side judge later that season, and stayed there for three more seasons before being promoted to referee.

Torbert's crew is mostly intact from last season:

Umpire Barry Anderson (filled in as head referee for one game this season because of an FAA ground stop)

Field judge Ryan Dickson

Side judge Keith Washington

Back judge Courtney Brown

Replay official Kevin Stine

The new additions this year are down judge Daniel Gallagher (from Carl Cheffers' crew), line judge Tripp Sutter (from Bill Vinovich's crew), and replay assistant Jonathan Schwanbeck (American conference).

Brown is a former NFL player. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 draft. He spent five seasons in Cleveland and finished his career with the Denver Broncos in 2005, totaling 196 tackles, 19.0 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 23 pass breakups and one defensive touchdown.

This will be the crew's first Giants game of the 2026 season. The Giants last saw Torbert's crew in the 2024 regular-season finale, a 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, when they were flagged six times for 40 yards, per NFLPenalties.com. Only seven flags were accepted in that entire game.

The crew has already worked one Colts game this year, in Week 3 when the Colts faced the Texans, with both teams drawing eight flags. The crew’s most recent assignment was the Week 10 Jets-Bills game.

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