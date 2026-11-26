There really has never been any reason to question the New York Giants' focus this season. Sure, they've scuffled through bouts of poor execution, but they've overcome enough missteps to sit atop the NFC East, with a two-game lead in the loss column heading into Thanksgiving.

Are they thankful? You bet. Will they relax on Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis (3-8), even for a moment? Not a chance.

The players' reaction to upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) last weekend should have hammered home any evidence one needed to understand the Giants' mindset.

"The next thing, that's all we're focused on," quarterback J.J. McCarthy said.

"We're focused on getting into these meetings, that team meeting, watching the film with our units and focusing on how we could get better and make sure that every individual play coming into the next game against Indy is going to be something that we absolutely maximize and optimize when we get those opportunities. For us, the future is that next moment, and that's all we care about."

Indeed, the victory celebration was much more subdued than some might think after a win in which few gave the Giants much of a chance. After all, the Jaguars had been on a roll and were perceived as a big step up in competition.

"I think we proved that the only thing that's going to get in our way is us, and that gives us a lot of confidence," McCarthy said.

"There are so many great teams in this league, and just really focusing on doing things our way, the right way every single time we get an opportunity to do that. At the end of the day, as I said, we're just focused on that next thing and how we could get better in attacking that."

McCarthy, who arrived in a trade with the Vikings in late September, didn't need long to catch on to the team's mantra. It all stems from head coach John Harbaugh's weekly message about going 1-0.

And he's not about to pull it back.

"It's going to be a different challenge next week," Harbaugh said, "and we’ve got to be up for that challenge, too, because this football team [the Colts] is cornered and they’re hungry and they’re going to be ready to play their best football game and we’ve got to be up for it.. We've got to be ready."

Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino will discuss the matchup and what we can expect from the Giants on tonight’s podcast at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also participate via chat or calls.

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