Giants Nearly Injury-Free Ahead of Thursday Night Matchup With Commanders
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The New York Giants are in fantastic shape injury-wise for Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders.
The Giants, who held a walkthrough on Wednesday, projected the practice statuses of their players and listed just one player, outside linebacker Malik Harrison, as receiving an injury designation for the game: questionable. Harrison, who is dealing with a groin injury, was also the only Giants player listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.
Everyone else, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Cam Skattebo and even cornerback Colton Hood, who was added to the report Tuesday with a finger injury, was a full practice participant.
Washington listed two players with game designations: center Lucas Patrick (concussion) and tight end Colson Yankoff (knee). Both have been declared out.
Receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not receive a game designation, despite being downgraded from limited on Tuesday to a non-participant on Wednesday. The Commanders held walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday and practiced Wednesday.
The Giants host the Commanders on Thursday night.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.*
Game Status
RB Cam Skattebo
Hamstring
Limited
Full
Full
--
OLB Abdul Carter
Knee/Back
Limited
Limited
Full
--
CB Colton Hood
Finger
--
Limited
Full
--
WR Malik Nabers
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
QB J.J. McCarthy
Hip
Limited
Full
Full
--
WR Darnell Mooney
Chest
Limited
Full
Full
--
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
Full
Full
Full
--
OLB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Charlie Jones
Hand
Limited
Full
Full
--
T Andrew Thomas
Groin
Full
Full
Full
--
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Full
Full
Full
--
* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday and Wednesday; practice participation report is projected.
Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.*
Wed.
Game Status
WR Treylon Burks
Foot
DNP
Limited
DNP
--
C Lucas Patrick
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Colson Yankoff
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Chig Okonkwo
Hip
Limited
Full
Full
--
DT Shy Tuttle
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Full
--
TE John Bates
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
QB Jayden Daniel
Left Elbow
Full
Full
Full
--
C Matt Gulbin
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
CB Amik Robertson
Ankle
Full
Full
Limited
--
* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday and Tuesday; practice participation report is projected.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina