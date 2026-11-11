Giants Nearly Injury-Free Ahead of Thursday Night Matchup With Commanders

The New York Giants are in fantastic shape injury-wise for Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants, who held a walkthrough on Wednesday, projected the practice statuses of their players and listed just one player, outside linebacker Malik Harrison, as receiving an injury designation for the game: questionable. Harrison, who is dealing with a groin injury, was also the only Giants player listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Everyone else, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Cam Skattebo and even cornerback Colton Hood, who was added to the report Tuesday with a finger injury, was a full practice participant.

Washington listed two players with game designations: center Lucas Patrick (concussion) and tight end Colson Yankoff (knee). Both have been declared out.

Receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not receive a game designation, despite being downgraded from limited on Tuesday to a non-participant on Wednesday. The Commanders held walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday and practiced Wednesday.

The Giants host the Commanders on Thursday night.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Mon.* Tues. Wed.* Game Status RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring Limited Full Full -- OLB Abdul Carter Knee/Back Limited Limited Full -- CB Colton Hood Finger -- Limited Full -- WR Malik Nabers Knee Full Full Full -- QB J.J. McCarthy Hip Limited Full Full -- WR Darnell Mooney Chest Limited Full Full -- OT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf Full Full Full -- OLB Malik Harrison Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Charlie Jones Hand Limited Full Full -- T Andrew Thomas Groin Full Full Full -- TE Theo Johnson Neck Full Full Full --

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday and Wednesday; practice participation report is projected.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Mon.* Tues.* Wed. Game Status WR Treylon Burks Foot DNP Limited DNP -- C Lucas Patrick Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out TE Colson Yankoff Knee DNP DNP DNP Out TE Chig Okonkwo Hip Limited Full Full -- DT Shy Tuttle Shoulder Limited Full Full -- TE John Bates Shoulder Full Full Full -- QB Jayden Daniel Left Elbow Full Full Full -- C Matt Gulbin Knee Full Full Full -- CB Amik Robertson Ankle Full Full Limited --

* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday and Tuesday; practice participation report is projected.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.