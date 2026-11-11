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Giants Nearly Injury-Free Ahead of Thursday Night Matchup With Commanders

Only Malik Harrison is listed as questionable for New York, while Washington will be without two starters.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is good to go for Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is good to go for Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants are in fantastic shape injury-wise for Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants, who held a walkthrough on Wednesday, projected the practice statuses of their players and listed just one player, outside linebacker Malik Harrison, as receiving an injury designation for the game: questionable. Harrison, who is dealing with a groin injury, was also the only Giants player listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Everyone else, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Cam Skattebo and even cornerback Colton Hood, who was added to the report Tuesday with a finger injury, was a full practice participant.

Washington listed two players with game designations: center Lucas Patrick (concussion) and tight end Colson Yankoff (knee). Both have been declared out.

Receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not receive a game designation, despite being downgraded from limited on Tuesday to a non-participant on Wednesday. The Commanders held walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday and practiced Wednesday.

The Giants host the Commanders on Thursday night.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.*

Game Status

RB Cam Skattebo

Hamstring

Limited

Full

Full

--

OLB Abdul Carter

Knee/Back

Limited

Limited

Full

--

CB Colton Hood

Finger

--

Limited

Full

--

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

QB J.J. McCarthy

Hip

Limited

Full

Full

--

WR Darnell Mooney

Chest

Limited

Full

Full

--

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

Full

Full

Full

--

OLB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Charlie Jones

Hand

Limited

Full

Full

--

T Andrew Thomas

Groin

Full

Full

Full

--

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Full

Full

Full

--

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday and Wednesday; practice participation report is projected.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.*

Wed.

Game Status

WR Treylon Burks

Foot

DNP

Limited

DNP

--

C Lucas Patrick

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Colson Yankoff

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Chig Okonkwo

Hip

Limited

Full

Full

--

DT Shy Tuttle

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Full

--

TE John Bates

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

QB Jayden Daniel

Left Elbow

Full

Full

Full

--

C Matt Gulbin

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

CB Amik Robertson

Ankle

Full

Full

Limited

--

* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday and Tuesday; practice participation report is projected.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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