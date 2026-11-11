Commanders vs. Giants Odds for Week 10: New York Gaining Ground Ahead of Thursday Night Football

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants sit atop the NFC East through the first half of the regular season, and they open the second half on Thursday night against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

These teams tied in their first meeting of the 2026 season, setting up an interesting battle on Thursday with the head-to-head tiebreaker at stake. New York (5-2-1) has a three-game lead over Washington in the NFC East, but the Dallas Cowboys (4-5) at least have a shot to catch the Giants this season.

So, who is favored to win on Thursday?

The latest odds continue to move in favor of the Giants, who are expected to have J.J. McCarthy (hip pointer) under center in this game.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +2.5 (-110)

Giants -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Commanders: +120

Giants: -142

Total

41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

The odds for this game have moved towards New York in multiple ways. After the Giants opened as 1.5-point favorites on Sunday night, they are now favored by 2.5 and have much better moneyline odds to win this game. New York has shifted all the way up to -142 to win, as 62 percent of the moneyline bets and 69 percent of the spread bets at DraftKings are on Harbaugh's team.

There has also been a slight change in the odds associated with the total. The OVER was (-112) on Tuesday, but that has since moved to -105 with the UNDER now favored. The total remains at 41.5 for this NFC East battle even though these teams combined for 54 points in their tie back in Week 5.

A win on Thursday would go a long way for a Giants team that is looking to win the division even with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) sidelined. Meanwhile, Washington's chance to win the division hinges a lot on this game, as a loss would put Daniels and Co. four games back of New York without the tiebreaker this season.

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for every game in Week 10 in his Road to 272 column . He’s targeting New York as a home favorite to cover:

I may have included the New York Giants in last week's edition of my Fraud Rankings , but my biggest issue with them has been their strength of schedule. Will I be betting on them when they take on teams like the Jaguars and 49ers in the coming weeks? Likely not, but they once again have a game against a bad team on Thursday Night Football when they face the Washington Commanders, and much like the majority of the season, I expect them to take care of business against an inferior opponent.

These two teams played to a tie in Week 5 earlier this season, but with it being a road game for the Giants and the fact that they had Jameis Winston at quarterback, I think we can admit they're in a better spot in the rematch. J.J. McCarthy has been surprisingly solid to begin his tenure with the Giants, ranking fifth in the NFL in completion percentage over expected (+5.3%) amongst quarterbacks who have played 60+ snaps this season. It's also no coincidence that over the last three weeks, the Giants have led the league in net yards per play at +1.5.

Meanwhile, the Commanders continue to be a poorly coached team that doesn't thrive in any area, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL in virtually every metric.

There's a chance this line moves even further before Thursday's kickoff, and the SI Betting team will have game picks, props, anytime touchdown scorer selections and much more to help you make the most of this primetime matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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