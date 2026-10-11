3 Matchups That Will Decide Giants' Week 5 Game Against Commanders

The first quarter of the New York Giants season has no doubt been a rollercoaster stretch, one that saw them pick up two unbelievably gritty victories after game-ending turnovers forced by the defense, putting the franchise at 3-1 atop the NFC East.

Entering Week 5, the Giants return to a battle with the division, and possibly their toughest matchup since Week 2 against the Rams, when they visit the Washington Commanders for the first time this season in a game that suddenly holds major significance for both parties.

If the Giants can trounce the Commanders and add another tally to both their win column and division record, the whole narrative surrounding the rest of their campaign, which once looked lost without Jaxson Dart, could vastly change as the team vies for a postseason berth.

Before they can look too far ahead, Big Blue must gain the upper hand in these three matchups that will likely determine their fate against the Commanders.

Jayden Daniels vs. Abdul Carter

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a few games on the shelf with an elbow injury, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels has been cleared and will return to the huddle against the Giants.

Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, the same one he injured in Week 14 last season, which caused him to miss the final four games, including the second meeting with New York, which Washington won 29-21 to sweep the annual series.

The former No. 2 pick will have to wear a brace to protect his compromised arm. Still, he fully participated in the team’s practices leading into Sunday and is unlikely to have any limitations on his game as they aim to challenge the Giants’ defense with his dual-threat abilities and steal a much-needed win to stay in the division race.

Beyond what sets him apart from the other quarterbacks they’ve faced, Daniels has moved the football successfully against the Giants’ defense. In three games against them, he has completed 70.4 percent of his pass attempts for an average of 222.7 yards per contest with three touchdowns.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Malik Harrison (54) celebrates with linebacker Abdul Carter (3) after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Quinn said the game plan will not contain his quarterback, it’s fair to wonder how much Daniels will be willing to put his body on the line in a Washington offense that lives heavily on RPOs and extending plays with his legs.

Daniels will certainly benefit from solid protection from his offensive line, which enters Week 5 as the No. 3 unit in pass-block win rate . However, the Giants defense should still look to send a heavy dose of pressure in the opposing quarterback’s direction to test his confidence.

Moreover, it would be interesting to see if Dennard Wilson elects to use Carter as a spy on Daniels. Carter has the speed and instincts to follow the quarterback and burst through a gap to create some pressure if he tries to spill out of the pocket and escape for yardage.

Carter stepped up big last week against the Cardinals, notching a season-high six pressures, including three hits and two run stops, to help the Giants fluster Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona offense that tried to attack the vulnerable secondary in search of a game-winning score.

He could again be key in two ways against the Commanders: keeping Daniels from killing the Giants with his legs and forcing errant throws as he tries to protect his body from pain in that elbow.

Malik Nabers vs Commanders Secondary

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) gets ready to fall into the end zone for a Big Blue touchdown in the second quarter, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Nabers’ favorite matchups since entering the NFL in 2024 has been the Washington Commanders, and the Giants receiver will have a chance to build on his breakout game against the Cardinals in Week 4 as he faces their weaker secondary again on Sunday.

Nabers has been active in three meetings between the two rival franchises, where he has been a top target against a unit that struggles to keep the ball out of his hands. He has collected 24 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown against Washington and been targeted at least 11 times in each contest.

The LSU product got off to a hot start in the NFC East series as a rookie, when he caught 10 of 18 targets for 127 yards and the lone score, but his stellar outing was marred by a late drop in the fourth quarter that stalled the Giants’ attempt to score a go-ahead touchdown and led to a 21-18 loss.

Since then, his impact on the division rivalry has not led to a victory for New York. That’s a reality Nabers wants to change, especially given his college ties to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the bragging rights that come with their relationship.

The good news for Nabers is the Commanders have not been a fearsome coverage team so far this season. Washington ranks 25th or worse in passing yards, touchdowns, and average yards per attempt, as their starting options (Amik Robertson, Rasul Douglas, and Fabian Moreau) have been picked apart, posting an average 72.5 percent completion percentage for 279 yards.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates with safety Percy Butler (35) after making an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreau, a former Giant, jumped into the starting right-side cornerback role amid third-year teammate Mike Sainristil’s struggles, but has been active for only two games and is a fairly new piece in the Commanders’ defensive scheme who will likely see a lot of one-on-one matchups with Nabers.

The Giants should look to attack that matchup in volume and turn Nabers into their most productive weapon on Sunday. Two obstacles to a potential breakout performance are the poor conditions expected at Northwest Stadium and the Commanders’ heavy blitzing.

Washington enters Week 5 having relied on the blitz at the second-highest rate in the NFL (49.3 percent), and with Jameis Winston’s recent showings under center, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Commanders send the heat his way in hopes of getting him to make some poor throws.

If Nabers is going to have a big impact in Sunday’s game, he might have to do it with a lot of quick passes before the middle of the Giants’ offensive line crumbles, and Winston feels the pressure. The hope is that he can hit a few deep looks as he did against Arizona and finally get over his losing hump against the Commanders.

Giants Run Game vs Commanders Run Defense

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before the game at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the rainy conditions set to blanket the Landover area heading into Sunday, the Giants may have to call on their backfield to carry the load.

The run game has been a key component of the Giants’ offense over the last couple of games. They faced the same poor conditions against the Titans in Week 3, and the running backs room helped New York control the clock and hang onto its 12-7 win with a combined 33 rushes for 138 yards.

It was heading in the same direction last week against the Cardinals before the weather settled and John Harbaugh and company attacked the opposing secondary, with the passing game highlighted by Winston’s three touchdown passes and Nabers’ average of 18.7 yards per catch.

Now, the story could revert to two weeks ago, as the playing environment is expected to be less than forgiving to both franchises. If it does, the matchup could create a problem for the Giants’ group of ball carriers.

Led by Cam Skattebo, the Giants rank fifth in rushing attempts and 13th in yards. Their average per carry (3.7) needs to improve, but the Commanders’ front seven could stand in the way, allowing the sixth-lowest yards per contest and an average of 4.0 yards per carry to opponents in four games.

The key to their trench prowess has been strong tackling: Washington’s front has whiffed on three total tackles while making 43 run stops and averaging 2.78 yards in distance of tackle .

The Giants don’t create many explosive runs, so that weakness could get exposed against the Commanders, who want to force them into longer distances and make Winston author big-time throws amid what could be a ton of pressure.

At the same time, the Commanders haven’t faced a running back of Skattebo’s caliber. Skattebo could be the perfect guy to counter their strength in the gaps with his ferocious running style and physicality, fighting for every yard in front of him.

If Skattebo can get his motor going early and wear down Washington’s first two levels, the Giants will open up the hard-nosed style of football that has been the backbone of their offense and help themselves control the flow of the game, à la their last two victories against the Titans and Cardinals.

Ball protection will also be critical, as the Commanders have forced five turnovers this season. That skill set created some scares on offense last Sunday, when the Giants avoided the worst-case scenario despite turning the ball over three times.

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