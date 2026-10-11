Why the Giants’ Run Game Hasn’t Clicked, and What Needs to Change

Through four weeks of the 2026 NFL season, the New York Giants have apparently tried to run a ground-and-pound offense that puts their running game at the center of the attack.

But the Giants’ running game has been sputtering along, even with a healthy Cam Skattebo back in the lineup and taking the bulk of the carries.

New York ranks 13th in the league in total rushing yardage (442), but its average of 3.7 yards per rushing attempt ranks 23rd.

“I think we haven’t fully come into our own yet,” Skattebo said this week. “I think up front, we’re in a new scheme, new system, and these guys are learning.”

Perhaps, but other than Bryan Hudson, who replaced John Michael Schmitz at center last week, the unit has worked together not only for the first four games (91 rushing attempts, seventh most in the league through three games), but also throughout the OTAs and training camp.

What Changed From Last Year’s Top-Five Rushing Attack

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's contributions to the rushing yardage helped inflate the unit's overall rankings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A deep dive into the numbers confirms that the quarterback position was a secret ingredient in the team’s 2025 rushing success, with the Giants finishing as a top-five unit that season.

Based on what the Giants running backs alone contributed to the rushing game in 2025, New York would have finished 15th in total rushing yards (1,587) and 24th in average yards per attempt (4.0), below the 4.3 average the unit posted with quarterback-position contributions.

Jumping back to the present season, the Giants have been heavily leaning on Skattebo to lead the rushing charge. Skattebo has the most carries of any Giants runner (68 attempts), with the next closest competitor being Najee Harris, who was inactive in Week 1, with 22.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had some ball security issues (as has Skattebo) in the preseason and earlier in the year, has all but disappeared from the rotation.

And when he has been on the field this season, the Giants’ rushing attack has been better, averaging 4.0 yards per rushing attempt versus 3.7 yards per attempt when he has not been on the field.

Where Are the Explosive Runs?

What about explosive runs? They’ve definitely been hard to come by for the Giants so far. New York has eight rushes of 10-plus yards (including by the quarterbacks), which ties them for 21st in the league.

They have one rush of 20-plus yards (23rd), and they are among nine teams that have not registered a 25-plus-yard rush so far in 2026.

“We definitely need more explosives in the run game. That’s definitely something that we’ll be chasing and looking for,” head coach John Harbaugh said.

“It’s really our execution mostly, usually. Sometimes you’re overwhelmed with numbers or something like that. But there’s definitely been plays where we can get more yards on.”

Skattebo Looks to Make More Cuts, Take Less Contact

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skattebo, as the lead runner, agreed, adding that there are things he can do to help contribute to the overall production, hinting at potentially avoiding unnecessary contact in favor of seeking holes for more yardage.

Skattebo, per PFF, is averaging 0.68 yards before contact, 37th among NFL running backs, but 2.78 yards after contact, 28th in the league.

“I kind of like to punish my opponents. When game seven, eight, nine comes around, they’re not going to want to do that. That’s when you kind of get to run past them, when they lower their shoulder and close their eyes,” he said.

“Right now, I’m just doing me. I obviously could probably make a move here and there, but sometimes it’s better for the team, beating up on the other team,” Skattebo added.

“I’ve got to be better, obviously, in the run game. I could definitely make a couple different cuts a game and completely change the outcome. I’m going to continue to work on that and continue to grow.”

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