Giants' Jaxson Dart, Isaiah Likely Draw Favorable Comparison From OC Matt Nagy

As the DC Universe will always have Batman and Robin, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Isaiah Likely appear to be forming their own Gotham City “Dynamic Duo.”

Not only did the pair play an integral role in showcasing New York’s exciting, new-look offense in their 28-20 Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but their growing chemistry has also caught the attention of Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“They're just super, super talented people,” Nagy told reporters earlier this week. “And it's going to take a little bit of time, but they were on … They were on the other night, and I think you guys saw that. Those guys know it, but they're not satisfied either.”

Showcasing wisdom beyond his years, Dart led the Giants’ offense with an impressive mix of a ground-based, high-contact style and calm command in the pocket. The Giants’ sophomore quarterback went 23 of 29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards in the victory.

Likely caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. In doing so, the former Baltimore Raven sent a message to opposing defenses: the tight end will be a focal point of Big Blue’s passing game for the foreseeable future.

Can Dart, Likely Dazzle in Week 2 vs. Rams?

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is impossible to ignore Dart’s prowess as a rushing quarterback, adding Likely gives him a unique passing weapon. This tight end can win his routes against opposing defenders while remaining a serious, sizable red-zone threat.

If the duo can match or exceed their Week 1 effort against the Cowboys, Nagy is confident similar success is possible when the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 2.

“That one throw that he (Dart) had to Zay (Likely) on third down, he had some pressure in his face,” Nagy recalled. “He made a great throw, with great accuracy. And then Zay made a great route and great catch, keeping the sticks moving.

“So, we're building towards that,” he continued. “We’ve just got to be locked in every single day and, again, have a ton of respect for L.A. because they're well coached and they’ve got great players.”

To disrupt the Rams’ pass defense, the Giants will need to keep their opponents’ front seven on their heels. Though Los Angeles is expecting the return of defensive lineman Aaron Donald to the lineup, the eight-time All-Pro is unlikely to be in prime game shape.

Coupled with the absence of new Rams rusher seven-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett (who recently landed on injured reserve due to knee surgery), the Giants’ offense could find success with an unrelenting, rapid-attack strategy led by Gotham’s newest heroes.

Could their union be as productive as some of the NFL’s best historical tandems at the position, such as the Tom Brady/Rob Gronkowski pairing with the New England Patriots?

Or perhaps the Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce twosome with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Though Nagy realizes it is far too early to put them in that stratosphere, he does see some resemblance to the latter — a duo he knows well from his time as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I was there for the beginning stages of that, what you talked about with that example (Mahomes and Kelce), and I've seen it throughout many years,” Nagy explained.

”And what we have here with Jaxson and Zay is right there. I mean, it's not there with them yet, but it's at the beginning stages; it's there. That’s the exciting part.”

Kickoff between the Rams (0-1) and the Giants (1-0) is set for 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

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