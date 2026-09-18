Giants' Dennard Wilson Calls Rams a 'Hell of a Challenge'

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson knows teams have no time to rest on their laurels in the NFL.

Just days after an impressive 28-20 Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson’s defensive unit is preparing for a Week 2 battle against another formidable, high-octane offense: the Los Angeles Rams .

“It's the National Football League … It's nothing easy, right?” Wilson told reporters at MetLife Stadium earlier this week. “We understand the challenge that the first game presented to us. That's why we played the style of football that we had to play.

“Every week you go into a game, it's not about what you just want to do,” he continued. “It's about how you stop or slow down this team. And we went in with a certain game plan against those receivers. We'll have a game plan going against this offense, which is a very good offense.”

Though jet lag was thought to have hindered a typically productive Rams’ offense in their 27-7 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson is well aware that coordinator Nate Scheelhaase’s unit will work tirelessly to get back on track against New York in Week 2.

The Rams’ top receiving tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams was held to only 100 combined receiving yards with no touchdowns. The Rams’ only score came on a 5-yard rush by running back Kyren Williams in the second quarter.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, completed only 15-of-25 passes for 155 yards with one interception and no touchdowns.

Wilson is savvy enough to know that the Rams’ offense is more likely to resemble a box-office hit than a failed reboot or flopped sequel. After all, this unit ranked first in the league with 394.6 yards per game (6,709 yards) and 65 touchdowns in 2025. Therefore, Wilson remains intent on maximizing both his players' effort and output.

“They run the ball extremely well. They have two elite receivers. They're big. They block. They have good tight ends. So, we have to have a game plan to counter what they do as well. So, it's a challenge, but it's going to be a challenge all year. And we have the guys willing to take those challenges and go out there and compete at a high level.”

Are the Giants Ready to Answer the Challenge?

New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates after an interception during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York’s defense has received much praise for its Week 1 performance against the Cowboys. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese combined for 13 tackles while strong-side defender Abdul Carter recorded five quarterback pressures. In the secondary, safety Jevon Holland notched the game’s only interception.

The Giants held their NFC East rivals to 69 rushing yards, while limiting quarterback Dak Prescott to only 175 passing yards. Receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens compiled only 72 receiving yards in Dallas’ losing effort.

In that regard, Wilson is unlikely to stray from the formula that earned him such success in Week 1, so expect the Giants to remain aggressive in their pursuit of the passer, prevent simple catches, and limit Los Angeles’ red-zone opportunities.

Still, Big Blue's top priority remains stopping the Rams’ rushing attack, led by Williams. Given head coach Sean McVay's use of the running game to facilitate his schemes, Wilson will likely deploy both D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris to control the interior gaps, while giving his pass rushers free flow to the ball.

Though his time with the Rams as their defensive backs coach (2015-16) ended before McVay’s arrival, he is well versed in McVay’s style. The concept may seem elementary. Yet Wilson is certain executing such plans will be much harder — especially as he tries to match wits with the Super Bowl-winning coach.

“Sean wants to run the ball, to set up his play actions,” Wilson said. “They have a Hall of Fame quarterback [Stafford] that has seen it all, that can make all the throws. He's decisive where he's going.

“Sean does a good job of attacking players as well with scheme. I think he's one of the best football coaches in the National Football League, and we have a hell of a challenge going against this offense.”

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