Scouting the Rams Offense: What the Giants Are Up Against in Week 2

The New York Giants got off to a fantastic start to the 2026 season, securing a Sunday night victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Defensively, the Giants played well and allowed only 20 points from one of the NFL's best offenses in 2025.

The Giants have no rest as they travel to California to take on the L.A. Rams in week two.

This will be another difficult offense for the Giants, as Sean McVay and his offensive brain trust will have had 10 days to prepare for what they saw from the Giants in Week 1.

Coming off a loss where the offense failed to be consistent, the Rams will look to correct things and get back on track against the Giants.

Base Personnel

The Rams line up primarily in 11 personnel, with McVay using 12 personnel (two TE) and even 13 (three TE) personnel in certain heavy packages for short yardage plays.

They look to create leverage in the run game and positional mismatches in the passing attack. They love condensed, tight splits to disguise run-pass differentials.

When they go to their multiple tight end sets, it lets them take advantage of bigger-bodied possession receivers who can not only win in blocking but also be effective pass catchers.

Run Scheme

The Rams use a lot of duo, a variation of zone that relies on double teams at the first level.

They also use mid-zone to get their backs downhill and create a three-way go, as well as gap schemes to draw defenses upfield and create better blocking angles. This has made them more physical and aggressive in the run game.

Although McVay cut his teeth with wide zone and outside zone, he has reshaped this offense into a more physical, downhill rushing attack.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's a rushing attack led by running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, two guys who know how to set up blocks and explode through the hole, pressuring defenses immediately.

Multiple tight-end sets let the Rams use more blockers to pull or lead through the hole and create physical mismatches.

The Rams' leading receiver, Puka Nacua, may also be one of the team's most hard-nosed players. He operates as an extra blocker, delivering fierce kickout blocks on split-zone looks and willing to put his body in front of defensive linemen.

Passing Offense

This passing attack begins and ends with the ageless wonder, Matthew Stafford, who is coming off an MVP season, but a Week 1 he'd rather forget. Stafford is still one of the best pure throwers in this league. He can fit the ball into any area at any time.

Although he's not as mobile as many of the new-age quarterbacks, he is still tough as nails and knows how to get the ball out of his hands quickly before a defender can bring him down.

While Nacua moonlights as a run blocker, his real job is as one of the most prolific pass catchers in the NFL today. Giants fans should expect him to be targeted heavily with short and intermediate routes.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua, a receiver who is difficult to bring to the ground, is someone the Giants' secondary must look to gang tackle.

Davante Adams may be the WR2 on this team, but he would be a WR1 in many other offenses. His ability to be effective in the red zone makes him one of the NFL's most dangerous red-zone receivers.

Both receivers will look to bounce back from a difficult Week 1 against San Francisco in Week 2.

The tight end group led by Tyler Higbee is one of the deepest in the NFL. In Week One, four tight ends received targets in this offense.

The Giants should be ready to defend the pass out of those heavy multiple tight end sets. The offense is so effective because it uses under-center play-action sets to set up its passing game. Defenses have no choice but to respect the run action because of the heavy formations.

Best Offensive Lineman

Although Rob Havenstein has been an anchor and veteran leader on this Rams offensive line for many seasons, he isn't the most dominant offensive lineman the Rams currently have. That distinction goes to right guard Kevin Dotson.

He's established himself as one of the highest-graded and most physically imposing players on their front five. He has elite power and can move bodies in the run game. He is one reason the Rams' duo run scheme and gap scheme have succeeded over the last few years.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other three linemen on the starting unit work well together but aren't significant difference-makers. The Giants should be able to find success on the left side in the pass rush and dominate the line of scrimmage in run defense.

While the Rams have a seismic injury on the defensive side of the ball, their offense is intact and hoping to show up better in Week 2 against the Giants.

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