Why John Harbaugh Isn't Worried About a Letdown Against the Rams

In the “what have you done for me lately?” NFL, the New York Giants remain the toast of the town for their stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

But the Giants won’t be able to ride that wave forever, as up next on their schedule is a trip west to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, with Big Blue’s already sky-high confidence having reached new levels.

“Well, the confidence comes from the preparation,” outside linebacker Brian Burns said after Sunday’s big win. “I think the time of possession was a huge difference; that means if we control the tempo, we control the game itself. That is very important.”

So too is believing there won’t be a letdown, which head coach John Harbaugh insists won’t be an issue.

“I don't think there's any chance of that,” he said after the team completed a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

“They understood going into the game that it was the first game of a 17-game season, no matter what the outcome is going to be, and that the Rams are going to be next up regardless.

“So, our job is to get better, keep improving, because you have to. You have to improve to have a chance to be successful next week. So, our guys understand that, and I don't expect or have any inkling; I don't believe that'll happen for one second.”

If the Giants can upset the Rams, who are currently a 7.5-point favorite according to FanDuel, it will mark New York’s first 2-0 start since 2022 when they last made it to the postseason.

As good as the Giants were against Dallas, they know there is still room for improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Costly penalties and coverage issues continue to cast doubt on the secondary, while the defensive front will need to find a way to get home against Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford and the defensive secondary will need to limit the potntial damage by the Rams receivers.

But with preparation—and Harbaugh’s in-season practices have been run with the same efficiency as those he ran in the summer—the Giants feel ready for anything.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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