Giants Reward Greg Newsome II’s Breakout Season With a Big Extension

The New York Giants ’ cornerbacks room just locked in a key piece for the next three years.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II, who signed a one-year deal worth $8 million, including incentives, has agreed to terms with Big Blue on a three-year, $46 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz .

Newsome, a first-round pick by the Browns in 2021, was traded to the Jaguars midseason in 2025.

The Giants were looking to replace Cor’Dale Flott, who went to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. They brought Newsome in to compete with Deonte Banks, Paulson Adebo, and, eventually, rookie second-round pick Colton Hood for a starting role.

Newsome grabbed a starting job early and has been a steady performer, enjoying the best season of his career, aside from a concussion that kept him out of the team’s Week 7 game.

He is currently allowing a 57.7% completion rate when targeted, which is a career low. He has also allowed just 52 yards after the catch, another career low, has yet to surrender a touchdown, and has four pass breakups and an interception for a career-best 62.0 coverage rating.

He has played 90% of the defensive snaps this season.

Extending Newsome gives the Giants flexibility to release Adebo next offseason, a move that would save $14 million against a $6.317 million dead money hit.

That money could be used to extend Deonte Banks, who is also in a contract year and has played well this season.

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