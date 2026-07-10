3 Under-the-Radar Giants Defenders to Watch Entering Training Camp

Most of the discussion surrounding the New York Giants this offseason has centered around two topics: quarterback Jaxson Dart's progress in year two and edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux's future .

But there are plenty of other storylines to monitor as the Giants head to training camp at the end of the month, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where, under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the unit will look dramatically different in 2026.

Here is a look at three defensive players who have been flying under the radar, but whose individual storylines will affect the defense’s performance.

Chauncey Golston Is Poised for a Bounce-Back Season

New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants signed Chauncey Golston to a three-year deal worth $18 million last offseason, but thanks to injuries, including a midseason neck issue, he hasn't lived up to the price tag yet.

The veteran had just five pressures in 2025, ranking last among qualifying Giants defensive linemen. Even when Golston was on the field, he failed to make much of an impact.

Golston, who was brought in to provide pass-rushing help, is looking to be on track for a career resurgence under Wilson. Golston is a classic 5-tech defensive end, but he also has the versatility to move to the 3-tech or 4-tech depending on the front.

He's a strong run defender, and he flashed his pass-rushing ability in his final season with the Dallas Cowboys.

With a solid showing in training camp and a lot more luck in the injury department, Golston is one of those players who will sneak up on people.

Jason Pinnock Is the Early Favorite for the Third Safety Job

Safety, Jason Pinnock during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The third safety position is still very much up for grabs entering training camp, but Jason Pinnock, who returned to the Giants after a year with the 49ers, is an early favorite to win the job.

Pinnock has struggled in coverage in recent years, allowing four receiving touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. During that stretch, he has no interceptions and just one pass deflection.

But the 27-year-old safety provides unique value when moved around the formation. He's an effective blitzer and can hold up in the slot.

He has produced ten pressures on just 29 pass rush attempts over the last two seasons. It's a small sample size, but with Wilson looking to run an aggressive defense, Pinnock’s blitzing ability will help get him on the field.

Dru Phillips Must Balance His Aggressiveness

Cornerback Dru Phillips | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pinnock isn't the only Giants player vying for a role in the slot. Dru Phillips is another one of those young players who, after a strong rookie season, took a step backward in his second year.

Phillips plays an aggressive brand of football that resulted in two interceptions and 12 batted passes last season. However, that same aggression often leads to mistakes .

The former third-round pick was penalized 10 times and missed 13.5% of his attempted tackles in 2025.

Phillips has been the main guy in the slot, but Wilson may be looking to play the matchup role in which he rotates different guys into that role.

It’s up to Phillips to convince his new defensive coordinator that, regardless of the opponent across from the slot position, the former Kentucky cornerback is up to the task.

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