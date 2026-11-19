We step behind enemy lines this week by checking in with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI site publisher John Shipley, who offers insight into the key matchups and intangibles to watch when the New York Giants host the Jaguars.

Q: Why has Trevor Lawrence been so surgical against zone coverage?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JS: There are several reasons. He has a group of pass-catchers in Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Brenton Strange who all thrive at beating zone coverage thanks to their ability to find soft spots in zones and work the middle of the field.

Liam Coen’s scheme also gives Lawrence and the passing game plenty of open looks against zone coverage, thanks to the balance they play with on offense and how they scheme open wide receivers.

But most importantly, it comes down to how Lawrence is playing. He is confident in everything he is doing before and after the snap, far more confident than he has looked in past years.

He knows where the ball is going, and he knows how to fit it in there regardless of how open or tight the passing windows are.

Q: How does the potential absence of center Robert Hainsey affect the offensive line?

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JS: It will likely impact communication. The Jaguars’ offense has had some communication issues on the road this year, whether in Denver in Week 2 or in London in Weeks 5-6.

That said, this might not be the crushing loss many outside Jacksonville believe it is. Hainsey has been the Jaguars’ fifth-best offensive lineman this season, and a lot of his value comes pre-snap.

There is a real chance the Jaguars could see stronger play from second-year center Jonah Monheim, whom the staff rates extremely highly and who has played well in spot starts for Hainsey in the past.

Q: What do you view as the key matchups, Giants offense vs. Jaguars defense and vice versa?

Jacksonville Jaguars DB Travis Hunter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JS: When it comes to the Jaguars’ defense vs. the Giants’ offense, the biggest matchup I am going to be watching is Malik Nabers against Travis Hunter.

Hunter has been a true shutdown No. 1 cornerback this season, even beyond his amazing athletic feats on his interceptions. He is the only Jaguars cornerback who can really run with Nabers, and I am fascinated to see these two battle downfield.

The Jaguars don’t have their cornerbacks following receivers, but this might be the week to consider it.

As for the Jaguars’ offense vs. the Giants’ defense, I am going with Walker Little against Abdul Carter.

Little has played well for the Jaguars since stepping in as the starting left tackle a month ago due to injuries, but a player on Carter’s level hasn’t tested him.

Little has proven he can get the job done week in and week out, but this week will be about proving that he can handle playing a blue-chip talent, which is exactly what he will need to do during a critical playoff run.

Q: What’s the most underrated part/player of the Jaguars’ overall plan of attack?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JS: Anthony Campanile. The Jaguars’ defensive coordinator is a genius, turning one of the NFL’s worst defenses into a powerhouse over the last two years.

They are not flawless, since they still give up some explosive plays, and they do not get a ton of sacks.

But Campanile has built one of the best run defenses in the NFL, and his philosophy of forcing quarterbacks to get the ball out of their hands quickly has led to plenty of takeaways and big plays.

Campanile should be a future head coach, and the proof is in the pudding: he has helped elevate and evolve the Jaguars’ defense over the past two years.

Q: The Jags have been blowing out opponents. What are your expectations for this week, though?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JS: I don’t think the Jaguars have a blowout this week, even though I believe they are firmly the better team.

The Giants have fought hard week in and week out under John Harbaugh, and I think there is a real chance they take the fight to the Jaguars in the trenches.

I think Trevor Lawrence will still be taking snaps in the fourth quarter this week, which has not been a given most weeks.

There is a lot more respect in the Jaguars’ building right now than there was the last time these two teams played in 2022.

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