The New York Giants begin the challenging part of their 2026 schedule this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are fresh off a 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans. It will be the second career game for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Big Blue, the first coming on Oct. 23, 2022, in a Giants win.

Lawrence will enter his next game against the Giants bearing the ninth-best completion rate (66%) in the league. He’ll face a Giants pass defense that has been very solid this season and currently ranks third in passing yards allowed (184.1/game) and second in average pass yards per play (6.2/attempt).

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars boast the ninth-best overall defense (319.2 yards/game) and the sixth-best run defense (91.0 yards/game), making for a formidable challenge for a Giants team that not only aspires to get to the postseason, but also to hang around.

The Jaguars have the fifth-easiest remaining strength of schedule , according to Tankathon. In their last three games, all wins, they have pounded their opponents (the Colts, Ravens and Titans) into submission, winning all three by two or more scores.

The key for the Giants? Stopping Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Where Trevor Lawrence Could Be Most Vulnerable

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) yells to the bench against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence and company are averaging 29.9 points per game (fourth). But there is a stat the Giants can potentially play to their advantage that doesn’t get talked about much: batted balls.

Lawrence has posted eight batted passes this year , tied for the fifth most in the NFL among quarterbacks, and one of those batted balls turned into an interception for the defense.

This week, he’ll face a Giants defensive front led by defensive tackle Shelby Harris, who has two batted passes this year (tied for 15th) and 18 batted balls since 2020, tying him for eighth most in the NFL.

This is a surprising stat considering Lawrence stands 6-foot-6, but on film, he is more prone to having passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage when he’s under pressure, and he compromises his arm angle.

Therein lies one challenge for the Giants defense. The Jaguars, per PFF, have allowed the fewest quarterback pressures this season (86), so getting to Lawrence is not going to be easy, even with the Jags having a banged-up offensive line, the latest addition to which is center Robert Hainsey, who is expected to miss this weekend’s game with a knee sprain.

It goes without saying that this week in practice, the Giants defensive coaches will place a strong emphasis on getting their hands up in the passing lanes, particularly if they end up getting stonewalled at the point of attack.

Scheming Description: Man vs. Zone

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks has been playing solid ball for the Giants this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Interesting fact: Lawrence has a 55.1% completion rate when facing man coverage and a 72.4% completion rate against zone coverage. The Giants have played man coverage on 25.6% of their snaps (sixth most) and zone on 69.1% of their snaps (seventh lowest).

Although the numbers suggest man coverage is the way to go against Lawrence, there is a hidden danger that should give New York pause: Lawrence’s legs.

When facing man coverage, Lawrence has taken advantage of defenders having their backs to him, rushing six times for 32 yards (5.3 average) and converting four first downs.

When facing zone coverage, Lawrence has run 14 times for 76 yards (5.4 yards/carry) and has just five first downs.

No defense ever plays 100% man or zone, and that’s unlikely to start this week.

But it wouldn’t be surprising if the mix of man and zone coverage tilts more toward the latter, and if the Giants emphasize aggressive man coverage against receiver Parker Washington, who leads the Jaguars with 645 yards on 36 receptions and six touchdowns this season.

The Giants host the Jaguars on Sunday, with kickoff set for 4:35 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.