EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The New York Giants ' sixth win of the 2026 NFL season came with its share of controversy.

Big Blue's defense sacked Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence three times and intercepted him twice, while running back Cam Skattebo earned a game-sealing first down late in the second half to secure the 23-18 victory for the Giants over the Jags at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

While both teams made enough mistakes to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, a controversial call from the game's officiating crew continues to cast a dark cloud over New York's Week 11 win.

Trailing 20-6 early in the fourth quarter, Lawrence seemed to give the Jaguars their first six-point score of the day by connecting with receiver Parker Washington in the back left corner of the end zone.

Washington appeared to make a remarkable contested catch, securing the football while getting both feet down at the edge of the end zone.

"I did not think he lost possession of the football... I think it's a touchdown, fellas."



CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with this being ruled incomplete after review on a potential Parker Washington TD for the Jaguars. 🏈🦓🎙️ pic.twitter.com/4RdlPYAYXQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2026

Still, officials initially ruled the pass incomplete. Although Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenged the ruling on the field, referee Craig Wrolstad and the replay official upheld the incomplete call. Jacksonville used its final timeout and was forced to settle for a 31-yard field goal from kicker Cam Little.

"He Needs to Maintain Control of the Ball Throughout the Process of the Catch."

”He Needs to Maintain Control of the Ball Throughout the Process of the Catch.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) attempts to catch a pass while guarded by New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After their Week 11 showdown, both the Jaguars and the Giants were eager for clarification on the polarizing call.

"The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass," Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth told PFWA pool reporter Pat Leonard. "First, to overturn a call, we need clear video evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds."

To his credit, Leonard followed up by asking Butterworth to confirm that both the ball's movement in Washington's hands and the placement of his feet prevented a conclusive overturn of the in-game call.

"Even though he has it initially when the right foot touches, you are saying that as his left foot comes down and as the rest of his body contacts out of bounds, the movement of the ball determines that there is no clear and obvious evidence that a catch was made?" Leonard asked.

"Yes. That is correct," Butterworth answered. "He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch."

Wrolstad's officiating crew has earned a reputation for having a quick draw when it comes to penalty flags. As New York Giants On SI reported earlier this week , the 13-year veteran referee and his team entered this Week 11 matchup between the Giants and Jaguars having issued 138 total penalties (third most) for 1,214 yards (second most) in the league.

"Through eight games this season, Wrolstad's crew is averaging 19.7 flags per game, with 9.13 coming against the home team and 8.13 against the visiting team," the report continued.

In total, the Jaguars were whistled for 13 penalties, losing 107 yards. New York, in turn, was penalized six times for a loss of 46 yards.

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