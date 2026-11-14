The Inches That Are Affecting Giants’ Rookie Kicker Dominic Zvada's FGAs

The New York Giants head coach is not ready to give up on rookie placekicker Dominic Zvada despite the former Michigan kicker’s inconsistencies over the last few weeks, which have seen him go 8-for-14 after making his first nine field-goal attempts.

Zvada’s recent woes have come from the right hash, including his lone 33-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide left in the Giants’ 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. That 33-yard miss was his first under 40 yards this season.

“There’s a technique issue there with his plant foot that we’re kind of looking at,” head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday. “And he needs to clean that up from a consistency standpoint. He knows that. Popped up again in that one kick there. I had a chance to watch it this morning. There is an issue on the right hash, no question.”

Harbaugh didn’t go into detail on what the issue is with Zvada’s plant foot, but according to retired Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, the issue may be that Zvada’s plant foot is too deep and close to the ball.

Tynes, in a social media post on Oct. 14 referencing one of the rookie’s misses from the right hash, said Zvada’s plant foot is “too deep and close to the ball.”

He added, “Out in front and close to the ball can cause you to hook or push it.”

One on left is a make. Ankle in plant leg is lined up with the ball. This is good.



One on the right is a miss. Plant foot is too deep and close to the ball. Out in front and close to the ball can cause you to hook or push it. Not good.



Can be caused by trying to go too hard… pic.twitter.com/q6diGyURZL — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) October 14, 2026

Tynes further explained that Zvada’s issue in front of the ball can be caused by trying to go too hard at the ball to create power on longer kicks. “You get too deep and close with the plant. We are talking about inches here.”

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Horton told reporters last month, after Zvada’s struggles on Washington’s wet grass field, that the playing surface can also affect a young kicker’s effectiveness.

“Footing is definitely a lot different,” he said. “Obviously, the turf, your plant foot sticks a little bit; it sticks a little bit better. When you’re on grass and things like that, your foot might slide a little bit more.”

Tynes, who called himself “a huge fan” of Zvada’s, endorses the patient approach Harbaugh and the Giants are taking, despite any frustration over the lost points.

“He is an elite talent learning how to become a consistent NFL kicker,” Tynes told New York Giants On SI .

“His leg talent does not grow on trees. He has more talent in his pinky toe than I ever had. Patience is required.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.