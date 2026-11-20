Going into Week 11, the New York Giants face the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, an extremely tough opponent. Under head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Jacksonville has developed the NFL’s fourth-highest-scoring offense, averaging 29.9 points per game.

Base Personnel

Jacksonville’s base offense is 11 personnel. The Jaguars have an abundance of receiving weapons that let them make their 11 personnel look different from other offenses’.

They also have multiple backs with varying running styles who can operate in a one-back offense. You will see them go to 12 personnel on occasion to throw in a wrinkle and disrupt a defensive game plan.

Rushing Offense

This offense wants to establish the run. The Jaguars rank fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts, whether to establish their identity at the start of the game or to run out the clock at the end.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rushing attack is a big part of their game. They have run the ball 266 times so far this season. Their 117.8 yards per game is good for 12th in the NFL, and they rank 11th in EPA per run play.

They are led by Bhayshul Tuten, the former Virginia Tech Hokie, who has taken over the backfield lead after Travis Etienne’s departure.

This offseason, he was joined by Chris Rodriguez Jr., who came over from Washington after learning Liam Coen’s offense at Kentucky. Their 4.0 yards per carry is decent, but it ranks 22nd among NFL teams, so the ground game is not an extremely potent weapon.

Passing Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs for a first down during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After exploding for the best stretch of his career toward the end of the 2025 season, Trevor Lawrence has hit the ground running this year as the undisputed leader of this passing attack.

He has been diplomatic with the ball, finding weapons all over the field and making it difficult for defenses to key in and shut down the passing attack because he isn’t locked in on one receiver.

Parker Washington has been the best of the bunch and the team’s most explosive element, but only because Travis Hunter isn’t a full-time member of the offense.

Brian Thomas Jr., the former LSU receiver who broke out during his rookie campaign, has seen his momentum fade and is now just another member of the group. Receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brenton Strange provide options that defenses have to deal with.

Their 241.1 passing yards per game rank 11th in the NFL, but their 21 touchdown passes put them among the league’s best. They are second in both net yards per attempt and EPA per pass play.

Best Offensive Lineman

With opening-day starting left tackle Anton Harrison on injured reserve, Walker Little has stepped in and anchored this offensive line.

He has protected Lawrence’s blind side in the passing game and has been a solid contributor as a run blocker.

The interior offensive line has also stepped up, with right guard Ezra Cleveland the most consistent in both the run game and pass protection.

Meanwhile, rookie Emmanuel Pregnon has continued to improve at left guard.

Injuries

All three of the Jaguars’ running backs, Tuten, Rodriguez Jr. and LeQuint Allen, have been dealing with injuries.

Tuten’s injury looks serious enough that he could miss time on Sunday. If all three running backs are banged up, that works in favor of the Giants, who have shown that they are a very physical front seven.

Meyers has also missed practice time with an ankle injury that has limited him. He will be key to the offense’s success as one more weapon who allows Lawrence to spread the ball around. If he’s hindered in any way, it could affect the offense, especially in the passing game.

Starting center Robert Hainsey is also not expected to play because of a sprained knee suffered in last week’s win over Tennessee.

Giants Defensive Gameplan

The Giants’ initial goal should be to shut down the Jaguars’ rushing attack and make them one-dimensional.

Yes, Lawrence has been good as a passer this season, but he is not without fault. Making him consistently do the right thing as a passer has a higher probability of success than trying to figure out on a play-by-play basis whether the Jaguars are running or passing.

Look for high-low brackets on Washington, because he is their most explosive element as a receiver. And look for the Giants’ offense to really work Hunter, since if he has his hands full playing cornerback, it’s hard for him to help on the offensive side of the ball.

Ultimately, success could hinge on the team’s ability to pressure Lawrence and turn him into a scrambler, where he’s prone to mistakes.

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