The New York Giants offense has done enough to keep the team competitive, but if there is one area where the unit can be much better, it's on third down.

The Giants rank 17th in the league in third-down conversion rate, having converted 38.30% of their third-down opportunities this season.

A big part of that middling figure has been a lean toward the running game, with the passing game taking more of a back seat.

Overall, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has thrown just 33 passes on third down, 11 of which have gone for first downs, putting him 34th among quarterbacks.

Breaking those numbers down further, McCarthy has converted just one pass attempt on third downs requiring 10 or more yards, while throwing two interceptions and having one pass dropped on those attempts. He also has just one touchdown pass on those attempts.

On third downs requiring between one and five yards, McCarthy has attempted 11 passes, converting seven. He has no touchdown passes on third-down attempts requiring five or fewer yards.

Despite the better conversion rate on those shorter attempts, he still ranks toward the bottom of the league in third-down conversion rate, tied for 30th with Sam Darnold of Seattle and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia.

With the Giants' schedule getting much more challenging starting in Week 13, when they host the San Francisco 49ers, better third-down passing production will be paramount if the Giants are to sew up their first NFC East title since 2011.

Three Is the Giants' Magic Number

Speaking of division title holders, the Philadelphia Eagles apparently ain't dead yet.

The 4-7 Eagles, who mounted a historic comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, can still find themselves in line to repeat as division champions, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press .

For that to happen, the Eagles would need to go 4-1 against an opponent slate that includes Arizona, Indianapolis, Seattle, Houston and San Francisco, and the Giants would need to go 2-4 against their remaining opponents (Indianapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Cleveland, Detroit and Dallas).

Realistically, any dreams of the NFC East title coming down to the Week 18 regular-season finale between the Giants and Eagles are just that: a dream.

The Giants need at least three more wins to clinch the NFC East, a division that, based on what's happening across the rest of the conference, will likely have only one representative in the postseason this year.

The other team that could spoil the Giants' quest is the Commanders (4-5-1), if Washington goes 3-3 against Arizona, Tennessee, Houston, Atlanta, Minnesota and Jacksonville. Washington, remember, holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants.

The Giants should be able to topple the Colts this weekend, leaving them with the challenge of finding two more wins after that. And as we learned last week, a dominant record doesn't guarantee anything.

Per The Athletic's playoff simulator, the Giants' most likely finish is 9-7-1 (31%) , which should be enough to win the division title (70%) and earn a spot in the postseason tournament (83%).

If they can find another win to reach 10 victories (which would be their first double-digit regular-season win total since 2016, when they went 11-5 in a 16-game season), the Giants' chances of winning the division jump to 94%, and their chances of a playoff berth rise to 99%.

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