Giants Reportedly Pull Offer for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

The New York Giants ’ quest to land Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has reportedly hit a significant snag.

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that the Giants, who had offered the Colts a second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick (the Giants do not have a 2027 fifth-round pick) for Taylor, have pulled the offer .

Glazer added that unless the Colts' asking price for Taylor's contract comes down, the Giants could jump back into the talks.

The Colts have sent mixed signals about the future of their starting running back, with some reports saying they don’t want to trade him and others suggesting they want a Christian McCaffrey-type haul.

Another insider, Jordan Schultz, reported that the league increasingly believes the Colts will likely keep Taylor unless they get the offer they want. Schultz added that the Giants were the only team to offer a second-round pick plus “additional compensation,” an offer the Colts rejected.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh has made no secret that he'd like a Derrick Henry-type bell cow. Henry, still with the Ravens, isn't believed to be someone Baltimore would consider moving.

Still, the Giants reportedly inquired about another Ravens running back, Justice Hill, since it looks as though their quest to land Taylor has hit a major roadblock.

The Giants’ running game is thin because of injuries. Starter Cam Skattebo is inactive Sunday with a hamstring strain he suffered on his final run of the Week 7 win over Houston. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring strain in that same game.

That leaves Devin Singletary as the lead back in Philadelphia, along with Gregory Desrosiers, whom the Giants signed from the Chargers’ practice squad, and Phil Mafah, whom they elevated from their own practice squad.

The hope is that Skattebo will be healthy enough to play against the Commanders, but the turnaround is quick, with that game on Thursday night.

If he can’t go, then barring further injuries, the Giants will likely use the same trio and hope Skattebo’s hamstring is further along after the extra days off. so that he can return by Week 11 when five of the Giants' next six opponents all bring records of .500 or better to the mix.

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