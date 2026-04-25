Joe Schoen Slams Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Rumors After Wild Day 2

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen categorically denied that the team was engaged in any trade talks regarding outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Schoen’s comments were made in response to a report made prior to the start of Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“We have not had any conversations about Kayvon Thibodeaux today,” Schoen told reporters after the team picked Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood in the second round of the draft on Friday night. “That’s not true.”

In fairness to Schultz, his report did not specifically state when the Giants may have had discussions with the Saints about a trade.

Schultz did say, however, that the Saints were “among the teams showing strong interest” in Thibodeaux and that “if a deal happens, it could be as soon as (Friday night).”

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football reported that the Giants and Saints have had a “long-going conversation” and that “tires were kicked as far back as February.”

He also reported that the Giants' asking price for the fifth-year outside linebacker would have to come down a little bit for any deal to be consummated.

Thibodeaux, for his part, did nothing to squash the reports, posting a meme on his Instagram account showing a scene from The Fast and the Furious in which he appeared to be saying goodbye.

Thibodeaux, who enters the option year of his rookie contract at a rate of $14.75 million, has long been a topic of conversation when it comes to being traded, and that topic again picked up steam once the Giants drafted Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh, however, threw cold water on the idea that the addition of Reese paved the way for the team to trade Thibodeaux.

“We keep all the good players as much as we can,” Harbaugh said Thursday night, before turning to Schoen and adding, “Right? We love Kayvon.”

“Yup,” Schoen replied.

The Giants would gain a large chunk of cap space if they were to trade Thibodeaux, who has missed parts of three of his four seasons due to injuries, including last year.

Therein lies the dilemma. Thibodeaux hasn’t been able to fulfill the projections many had for him as a pass rusher when he was drafted fifth overall in 2022.

The one season in which he did look like his draft pedigree suggested he could become in 2023 was his second season, where he recorded 11.5 sacks.

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