Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, we'll do our best to answer your questions. (Some questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

From Wayne C. (via email): I know you do a lot of cap work, so I was wondering if you had any early thoughts on which contracts the Giants might purge in the offseason and what the savings would be. Thanks.

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo could be a cap casualty in 2027. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne, the first contract I think goes is cornerback Paulson Adebo’s. He has a $20.317 million cap figure next year, and if they trim that contract, they’d save $14 million (which I’ve often said could go toward the franchise tag for Deonte Banks if they want to keep him)

I also wonder if they give up on Chauncey Golston, who has dealt with injuries two years in a row. Doing so would save $5.5 million in cap space if they move on from him. And I have to think the defensive line is going to be a top priority in the draft.

I don’t particularly like to get too excited one way or another about next year’s cap space , but the Giants, per Over the Cap, have$ 18.969 million in total space, $1.927 million in projected effective cap space (what they have left to fit guys under the Top 51 once that rule begins on the first day of the new league year)

I think the Giants will do some restructures—I’d like to see them try to lower Brian Burns’ number ( $44.083 million in 2027 ) via an extension. I also think they should do something with Andrew Thomas’s number ( $29.952 million ).

What do they see in Theo Johnson. He used to be annoying with the drops, now the coaches are annoying for throwing to them at all and expecting better results — Jonnyballgame (@BigPastyGuy) November 19, 2026

Jonny, if I were to guess, they see a guy with a blend of size, straight-line speed, and red-zone physicality that can be weaponized in the seam.

Johnson is also versatile enough to be moved around the formation. However, what he hasn't been is consistent, both in route running and in blocking.

And quite frankly, I'm intrigued by what Thomas Fidone II has shown. He flashes, as I recall, during the summer. I wouldn't mind seeing more of what he can do.

From Kevin C. via e-mail: I'm wondering how much confidence you have in Xavier Gipson making returns, given his woeful history of losing the ball. Personally, I'll be holding my breath every time I see him settling under a kick. I'm not sorry to see Charlie Jones relieved of the duty, but it's hard to believe that Gipson is the best they can do.

New York Giants wide receiver Xavier Gipson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have concerns. This almost reminds me of the kicker odyssey from recent years. And not for nothing, but with the weather supposed to be soggy on Sunday, I’m definitely concerned about ball security. Hopefully it will be uneventful.

From Isaac S. via e-mail: The Giants offensive line hasn’t been as consistent as last year. What do you attribute that to, and how would you fix it?

Isaac, per PFF, the Giants are tied for the fifth-best pass-blocking efficiency rating in the league with the 49ers, each team holding an 88.0 PBE .

The Giants, remember, have had both of their tackles (Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor) banged up for most of the season, so I’m sure that has been a factor in terms of breakdowns.

I also think Francis Mauigoa’s transition from guard to tackle has been bumpy. He’s still learning the position, and I think in time he’s going to be very good. But there are clear growing pains he has to work through right now.

I think the way to fix any concerns is first to keep developing the depth behind the starters, J.C. Davis and Marcus Mbow. I also think they add another center next year, possibly in free agency, since I don't see them re-signing John Michael Schmitz.

From Peter D. (via e-mail): The Jags are good, with two new defensive stars coming. Their wins include the Browns, Pats, Eagles, Colts, and Titans, and they lost to the Texans. They've beaten good teams, but I am not awed by what I see. Eliminate turnovers and penalties, minimize mistakes, and a win is not impossible. Your thoughts?

I think you summed it up nicely , Peter. There's really not much I can add.

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