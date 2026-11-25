For the entire week leading up to their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium, all the New York Giants heard was how little chance they had of hanging around with, let alone defeating, one of the best-assembled rosters in the NFL.

Of course, most of those opinions had grown louder after their fourth-quarter collapse against the Commanders the week before, when they had numerous chances off timely turnovers to shut the door on their rival's rally but fell short.

What sets the John Harbaugh version of the Giants apart is their attitude: they don't let one game's result dictate what happens next. They felt disrespected by all the negative chatter and emphatically quieted it with a 23-18 win over the Jaguars, putting them back in firm control of the NFC East.

Big Blue's latest showing, which improved the team to 6-3-1, was enough for SI senior writer Conor Orr to move them up two spots to No. 13 in his newest MMQB NFL power rankings ahead of Week 12.

Orr is hardly the only writer back to spreading good vibes about the Giants after their statement win against an elite foe. Still, given how the rest of the weekend's results unfolded, it might be too early to start planning a rare postseason game in East Rutherford.

Giants' NFC East Title Aspirations Are Far from Over

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's win moved the Giants closer to sealing their first playoff berth in four seasons and their first division crown since 2011.

Very few Giants fans would trade the start New York has put together under Harbaugh, which includes answering serious doubts in games against the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and, most recently, the previously red-hot Jaguars.

All the talk heading into Sunday was that the Giants had to steal at least one of their next four games against playoff-caliber opponents from both conferences to stack enough wins and leave no room for the Cowboys or Commanders to catch them down the stretch.

They did that by beating Jacksonville, which renewed confidence in their chances in upcoming games against the 49ers, Seahawks and Lions. However, the win only partially made up for the utter mishap of falling to Washington and losing the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Giants avoided losing more ground this past week, but it was also a good week for their division rivals. The Cowboys dropped 51 points on the lowly Titans, and the Commanders eked out another last-second win over the Bengals on Monday night.

Many Giants fans might be focused on the schedule battle between their team and Dallas, but the bigger concern should be the Commanders. Washington sits in third place at 4-5-1 but has the easiest four-game stretch of the three, with matchups against the Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Falcons, all of whom are below .500.

If the Commanders keep winning, the NFC East could turn into a three-team race. That isn't the ideal scenario for the Giants, who have the league's eighth-toughest remaining schedule , the hardest of the three contenders.

As they move on from the Jaguars win and prepare for a road game against the Indianapolis Colts, Harbaugh and his players have never needed a short memory more.

Their ultimate quest is far from over. They've rebounded twice from unfathomable losses, but things could change quickly in the coming weeks if they leave the door open and don't stay focused on playing their best football one game at a time.

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