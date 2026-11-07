Giants Scouting Report: Eagles’ Run Defense Is Vulnerable, but Fangio Is Dangerous

In Week 9, the New York Giants offense faces a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has been under significant pressure all season because of injuries to the Eagles’ offense.

Because Philadelphia’s offense has struggled with three-and-outs and ball security, the defense has faced many short fields, creating lopsided scoring opportunities for opposing offenses.

Vic Fangio remains one of the NFL’s better coordinators, and the Giants won’t easily break down his defense. Let’s take a look at what the Eagles will bring to the table in Week 9.

Base Defensive Personnel and Scheme

The Eagles spend 80% of their defensive snaps in a 4-2-5. It is their de facto base package because of the offenses they face, not only in the division but around the NFL.

They will utilize traditional 3-4 and 5-2 looks against heavy run packages like 12, 21, and 22 personnel. All of that up front supports a Fangio staple: his two-high safety shell.

That system relies heavily on multiple coverages and disguising pre-snap, while adjusting post-snap to various looks.

Rush Defense

The Eagles rank 28th in rushing yards allowed per game at almost 132 yards, and they are 20th in yards per carry.

That is a far cry from some of the dominant units we’ve seen in the past, but those units were also supported by a ball-control offense that let them play much fresher on a series-by-series basis.

Their scheme is predicated on interior defensive linemen being able to two-gap and close down interior rushing lanes, forcing runs to spill outside, where their perimeter speed can attack the ball.

This season, fatigue has led to missed tackles and breakdowns in second-level gap integrity.

Best Run Defenders

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) forces a fumble by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Carter is the most disruptive penetrator on the front line. He is a mandatory double team and cannot be left to one offensive lineman on the interior.

Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo are two other quality defensive linemen who make a real impact, with Davis manning the nose while Ojomo rotates between 3-technique and 5-technique.

Linebackers Zack Baun and Jeremiah Trotter are a strong pairing of a veteran and a young, up-and-coming starter. With Jihaad Campbell banged up, Trotter takes on a more prominent role.

Pass Defense

The coverage scheme is based on a split safety look, which includes quarters as well as cover six (quarter-quarter-half).

They will change and disguise at will to bait quarterbacks into bad throws. They are currently ranked 24th in passing yards allowed, at 235 yards per game.

They’ve struggled most to generate turnovers, with three interceptions through eight games, a far cry from their ability to turn over offenses in previous seasons.

When their pass rush is locked in, they pose a major threat by jumping passes and getting offenses off the field.

That pass rush consists of an interior push from Carter and others, with Jonathan Greenard leading the edge rotation, along with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith.

Best Pass Defenders

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinyon Mitchell is the defense’s top lockdown corner. He consistently guards the offense’s best receiver in man coverage and in quarters when they try to match up with receivers.

Cooper DeJean is also a high-level slot defender who can play corner. His versatility makes him dangerous because he can cover both inside and outside.

Riq Woolen, who came over from Seattle, is a big, athletic cornerback who gets targeted heavily because offenses stay away from Mitchell. He can be something of a boom-or-bust player at the position.

Defensive Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jihaad Campbell, along with defensive backs Michael Carter II and Jonathan Jones, are out with various injuries. Both Greenard and Hunt are questionable with ankle injuries.

On the interior, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Zack Baun are all dealing with injuries but are probable to play on Sunday.

Giants Offensive Gameplan

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) breaks the tackle of Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and scores the winning touchdown in the overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While everyone has been excited about J.J. McCarthy’s play, make no mistake: the key to victory for the Giants has been, and remains, running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. It is the metric you can point to in every game the Giants have succeeded in this season.

With the Eagles struggling to stop the run consistently, the Giants should lean into getting them on their heels early and often with the run.

From there, it is important to get the ball into the hands of Isaiah Likely, who does a good job of pulling the defense in at the short and intermediate levels, which will allow Malik Nabers to operate more freely on the outside.

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