Giants' Top Rookies Are Quietly Building Harbaugh's Blueprint

The New York Giants are still trying to preserve their competitive aspirations for the 2026 campaign. Still, it's hard for fans to stay optimistic after quarterback Jaxson Dart and pass rusher Brian Burns suffered season-ending injuries. The team’s top two rookies are doing their best to give people hope, both now and in the future.

While there have been challenges, middle linebacker Arvell Reese and right guard Francis Mauigoa have shown notable strength and athleticism through the first three weeks of the season. Their contributions have helped the Giants earn a 2-1 record, and the media is taking notice.

In his latest rookie report , Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked Mauigoa No. 4 and Reese No. 8. Many fans expect the latter to compete for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, so this list may not seem satisfactory, but he has still flashed promise. The former is holding steady, and doing so in a new position.

This pair of 21-year-olds are finding their way in the Meadowlands, and if they stay the course, John Harbaugh’s vision for a tougher, more physical Big Blue squad should continue to solidify.

Reese And Mauigoa Are Helping To Carry Out Harbaugh’s Plan

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Giants 2026 first round draft picks Francis Mauigoa, left, and Arvell Reese throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus has not been too impressed with Mauigoa’s play thus far, but the former Miami powerhouse is adding value to the offensive line.

Moving from tackle to guard can be demanding, and although he has struggled to maintain his blocks at times, Mauigoa has allowed no sacks in 191 offensive snaps. The All-American’s pass-protection efficiency is a big reason Verderame ranked him in the top five in this rookie report.

The No. 10 overall selection is arguably making an even bigger impact as a run-blocker. Najee Harris, a veteran rusher whose best days are behind him, logged nine carries for 52 yards in New York’s 12-7 Week 3 win versus the Tennessee Titans.

Francis Mauigoa may not collect accolades this season, but he deserves credit for helping the Giants move the ball downfield amid their obvious limitations.

Arvell Reese should also get recognition for finding a way to contribute while navigating early scuffles. The former Ohio State star hasn't always looked like a top-five pick, and his awareness is sometimes lacking, but you can see why the Giants were so high on him at the NFL Draft.

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) runs a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese chased the Titans all over the field last Sunday, recording 10 solo tackles and one stuff. He was purposeful and powerful, qualities that New York desperately requires after failing to stop the run over the last few years.

The talent is undeniable. Furthermore, Reese has posted a low 4.3% missed-tackle rate . Mauigoa is tasked with beefing up the offense, and this 6-foot-4, 243-pounder is supposed to strengthen the defense.

So far, these two players are competently filling their respective roles, ensuring the Harbaugh blueprint continues to take shape. Neither one is the best of their class yet, but their growth is gradually pushing the team forward.

And that is much harder to appraise than statistics. Reese and Mauigoa do not need to sit atop rookie rankings. If they can do their part to catapult the Giants into a 3-1 record this Sunday afternoon versus the Arizona Cardinals , their stock will rise.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.