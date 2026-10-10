Biggest Area Where the Giants Need to Improve in Chase for NFC East Title

The New York Giants have the pieces to run a pass-first offense, except for a reliable quarterback. Jameis Winston proved he can still sling the ball for big gains downfield, but he also proved he can still give the ball to the opposition at a costly rate. The former Pro Bowler cannot carry this offense.

The Giants must establish the run, and to do that, they must block more consistently for their backfield.

Cam Skattebo is averaging an inefficient 3.5 yards per carry. Najee Harris is gaining a more respectable 4.0 yards per attempt, but he has only run the ball 22 times through four games. These two power backs will need more support from their offensive line to inflict true damage.

The Giants are expertly concealing their biggest weaknesses by controlling the clock and wearing down defenses. How long can they execute that plan without sufficient protection, though?

New York has taken advantage of inferior competition this season, and that is certainly something to celebrate. The 2025 G-Men would have let the last two wins slip through their grasp. There is obvious improvement.

But if the franchise is going to hold off the Philadelphia Eagles and capture its first NFC East title since the Super Bowl-winning 2011 campaign, it will need to stay strong on the line and open lanes for its running backs.

Are the Giants solid enough up front?

Tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor are obviously coveted for their pass-protection skills, but they are staying steady in run-blocking situations as well. The interior O-Line is the issue.

Jon Runyan Jr. has struggled to find consistency this season, and his five penalties are probably only making it harder for him to get into a groove. Fellow guard Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa is still learning the position after moving from tackle so New York can wait out his growing pains.

John Michael Schmitz is a question mark. Now in his fourth NFL season, he has missed 10 games thus far in his career and has been shaky since his rookie season.

After a sluggish start, he was replaced last week by Bryan Hudson, who made the most of his opportunity by not allowing any sacks , pressures, or hurries.

Hudson could have some tough moments, but after what he displayed in Week 4, the 25-year-old could be the key to unlocking this offensive line. More stability in the middle, coupled with the continued development of Mauigoa, should lead to better production in the running game.

Skattebo, Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary still have to do their part, but their success rate should significantly rise if the O-Line provides proper cover.

If they achieve this crucial objective, everything should fall into place. The Giants can set the tone on the ground, which in turn eases Winston’s burden. A sound offense can complement a rising defense, positioning New York for divisional glory.

The vision is there. Now, Big Blue must bring it to life.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.