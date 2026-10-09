Giants’ QB Jameis Winston Reveals His One Goal

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston isn’t worried about what may or may not happen regarding his status as the team’s starting quarterback. Instead, he is taking nothing for granted heading into Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

With Big Blue in sole possession of first place in the NFC East for the first time since 2022, Winston knows that it will take his best performance to bring the 3-1 Giants to victory over the Washington Commanders this weekend at Northwest Stadium.

Despite having led New York to a 36-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 — a game in which he completed 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns — the 12-year veteran is already hard at work to ensure that his team takes home its fourth win of the season.

“My desire is still to get better and better,” Winston said. “It felt good to get a win (against Arizona), but I desire to be so much better for this team and to play faster, to play more precisely, to really be my very best, and I just want to keep getting one percent better every day.”

Though he began the year behind incumbent starter Jaxson Dart, Winston was thrust into the top spot on the depth chart after Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter of their Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Because of his arm strength and greater comfort within the pocket, many questioned whether the 32-year-old was the right fit for coordinator Matt Nagy’s run-centric, motion-based offense.

Still, Winston endured. Having accounted for zero touchdowns in Weeks 2 and 3, the former Florida State quarterback connected with his receivers on three scoring opportunities — ridding himself of a considerable burden in the process.

It should also be noted that Winston’s performance against the Cardinals was far from perfect. At times, questionable decision-making and red-zone struggles led to two interceptions and a roller-coaster feel for much of the game.

‘One Percent Better’

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterbacks Jameis Winston (19) and J.J. McCarthy (18) huddle up with teammates before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For this week’s contest, Winston must live up to the elevated expectations that now surround his team. Fortunately for him and the Giants, Washington’s defense has yet to allow fewer than 24 points in a single game this season.

In fact, they have yielded at least 30 points in each of their last three games. Given Winston’s penchant for explosive plays, New York could be poised to exploit the Commanders’ defensive woes in Week 5.

Of course, even the best of intentions will not matter if Big Blue does not pour every bit of its efforts into playing smart, fundamentally sound football — a process that must begin this week in practice.

Perhaps no one knows this better than Winston.

“We're grateful for where we're at, but at the end of the day, we're playing against a great division opponent, so today we had a pretty good practice,” Winston said.

“But, every single day that we are here preparing, we're getting one percent better to give ourselves a chance to be our very best on Sunday, when it matters most.”

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