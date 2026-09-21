Giants vs. Rams Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights From Monday Night Football

The New York Giants ’ Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys felt really good, to the point where it would be hard to blame Big Blue if they were still riding the high from that victory.

But don’t expect that to be the case. That 28-20 win was just one of 17 games on the Giants' schedule, and despite it feeling so good to smack a division opponent, there’s still work to be done.

That work continues tonight with a date in Los Angeles against the Rams in prime time. And the good news for the Giants is that they enjoyed their win over Dallas but quickly got ready for the Rams, another formidable opponent.

“They've come to work. They were locked in Tuesday, starting Tuesday, and they've been locked in all week,” head coach John Harbaugh said of his team last Friday.

“Two excellent practices. I want to see good football, and that's what we've seen this week. So, we've got to take it out there Monday night against an excellent football team.”

Harbaugh is aware that the Rams are frustrated after their Week 1 loss to the 49ers and are likely to be, well, agitated.

“Some people rank them as the top team in the NFL coming into the season. And they've got a bur in their saddle right now probably, after the first game,” he said.

And with good reason. After one week of play, the Rams rank in the bottom half of the league in every major offensive and defensive category.

The Giants, meanwhile, rank in the top half in all of them, with their lowest mark in scoring, where their 28 points per game ranks 12th

The Rams, according to their head coach Sean McVay, are champing at the bit to get back out there and and produce a better outcome.

“We're excited to compete again,” he said on Saturday. “The unique thing is, obviously, as a competitor, if things don't go down the way you want, you just can't wait to get back out there and go put yourself out there and know there's always the unpredictability of the outcome.

“But let's go swing. Let's go for it. Let's apply some of the things that we learned to try to be able to have a better outcome in terms of what we're looking for, our style of play, the way we coach, and things like that. We've got a great challenge ahead of us, and we can only take it a day at a time, but we're excited as competitors to get back at it.”

Will the Giants, who are 1-9 on Monday Night Football, emerge victorious and improve to 2-0, keeping pace with the Eagles in the NFC East? Or will the angry Rams batter Big Blue to pieces?

Follow along in our live blog for real-time updates, analysis and more before, during, and after the game. And then check back with us for complete postgame coverage.

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