Giants vs. Rams: Who to Watch on Monday Night Football

For the first time since 2022, the New York Giants hope to start the 2026 NFL season 2-0 as they face another prime-time contest: the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

Though many of New York’s notables are expected to draw attention in this matchup, here are a few to watch as both teams take the field in Inglewood, California.

CBs Colton Hood and Greg Newsome II

Facing the reigning NFL MVP on his home turf is a daunting task for any defense. However, New York’s challenge in defending Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is compounded by injuries to several key defensive backs.

The Giants placed cornerback Paulson Adebo on injured reserve earlier this week with a knee injury. Starter Deonte Banks, who missed practice all week, is officially listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Should Banks be unable to play, rookie Colton Hood is expected to earn the start, with veteran Greg Newsome II, who was also on the injury report with a rib issue but didn’t get an injury designation, expected to take the other top spot along the boundary.

New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Stafford likely to test the rookie Hood if he is pressed into more of a full-time role this week, the Giants’ corners must disrupt the rhythm of the Rams’ receivers to prevent simple catches, while limiting the Rams’ red-zone opportunities.

And speaking of cornerbacks, will defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson have a larger role in mind for do-it-all defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, particularly in the nickel package, where starter Dru Phillips struggled last week?

RG Francis Mauigoa

New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Rams set to have the services of eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Big Blue will have its hands full trying to control the line of scrimmage.

Donald, should he play this week as expected, usually gets moved around the defensive line. Still, the projection is that he’ll mostly line up across from Francis Mauigoa, the Giants’ highly touted rookie right guard who, playing mostly against Dallas defensive tackle Kenny Clark last week, did not allow a single quarterback pressure.

Mauigoa, who received the 2025 Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC's most outstanding blocker, is the team’s “immovable object” to Donald’s “irresistible force.”

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will get his share of chances to make quarterback Jaxson Dart uncomfortable.

Yet Mauigoa can help keep these chances to a minimum by playing the role of stout anchor between center John Michael Schmitz and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

QB Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off what many considered to be his best start as a pro, Dart will once again be expected to lead the Giants’ offense with an impressive mix of a high-contact rushing attack and tempered command in the pocket.

The 23-year-old went 23-of-29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards in the Week 1 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

Against the Rams, the Giants are expected to run on early downs to set up play action. But keep an eye on the potential for heavier reliance on the play-action passing game, particularly if the Rams crowd the box to stop the Giants' run game.

TE Isaiah Likely

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely took a significant step toward establishing himself as a top-tier NFL tight end with a stellar showing against Dallas in Week 1. The 26-year-old caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

This week, Likely will once again need to showcase his above-average acceleration to gain notable yards after the catch. He can succeed in the open field and on designed throws to the flat.

With Dart at his best when maneuvering outside the pocket, Likely could be one of his quarterback’s most effective weapons in the short-area passing game against the Rams’ defense.

LB Abdul Carter

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given the Rams’ Week 1 struggles moving the ball against the 49ers, the Giants would be wise to increase pressure on Stafford this week.

Carter is perhaps best suited to lead that effort, having registered five quarterback pressures against Dallas — three of which were tracked as “quick pressures” (under 2.5 seconds) per Next Gen Stats.

Few pass rushers in the NFL can offer speed-to-power techniques as Carter can. The Giants' third-overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft should find opportunities to keep Stafford off-balance in this matchup, provided he can translate his ability to apply pressure into sacks on the Rams’ star quarterback.

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