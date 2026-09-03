What the Giants’ Initial 53-man Roster Says About the Front Office’s Vision

The New York Giants are done being the hapless laughing stock of the NFL, the get-right opponent for struggling teams, and the poster boys for what an NFL team should not look like.

The tandem of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh has approached their first roster-building process together systematically to create a bigger, better, stronger, and tougher team whose days of being pushed around are over.

Here are some takeaways on the roster’s construction and what they tell us about how the Giants plan to leave the days of three- and four-win seasons behind for good.

Living Up to Their Team Nickname

A New York Giants helmet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants, under Harbaugh, have attempted to get bigger across the board, particularly at receiver.

The taller receiving targets added this offseason include receiver Malachi Fields and tight end Isaiah Likely, both of whom stand 6-foot-4.

The average height of the current receiver and tight end group comes to just under 6-foot-2 (74 inches), whereas last year, the average was 6-foot-1 (73 inches).

While a one-inch difference might not appear to be that big of a deal, for Dart, it is going to make his life a lot easier in terms of finding his receivers down the field on pass attempts of 20+ air yards.

Last year, Dart completed 40% of his deep-pass attempts (20+ air yards) when throwing to targets 6-foot-2 and taller, and 28.6% of his deep-pass attempts to targets 6-foot-1 and under.

Back to Old School Style

Aug 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on after joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason for the Giants’ success in the 1980s was that they leaned heavily into their running game, using it to pound opponents into submission and wear them down.

In recent years, the Giants have moved away from power rushing football. Still, under Harbaugh, they’re making a move back to that philosophy after adding 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard to the mix and installing big-bodied people-mover Francis Mauigoa at right guard.

Recent league history justifies the decision to return to old-school power rushing football. Since 2020, the top five rushing teams have included the Ravens (previously coached by Harbaugh), Eagles, Bills, Bears, and Colts.

Except for the Colts, all of those teams have made the postseason at least once, with the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl twice.

The Giants obviously expect to be part of that top-five group moving forward. And as a bonus, the build-up of a power running game, that will also feature Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris, will cut down on the need to send quarterback Jaxson Dart on designed runs multiple times per game.

Planned Chaos on Defense

New York Giants defensive tackles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to be forgotten, the Giants added several key upgrades to their defense, including a revamped linebacker unit featuring Tremaine Edmunds and rookie Arvell Reese, and a new defensive front headlined by D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, and Chauncey Golston.

Throw in a defensive coordinator (Dennard Wilson) who brings a little creativity regarding pre- and post-snap looks and who isn’t afraid to bring the heat against opposing quarterbacks on every snap. The Giants have the potential of having a top-10 defensive unit across the board, which should put the offense in a much better position when it takes over.

A New Leg Up

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada (34) look up after kicking a field goal with punter Jordan Stout (15) during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants completely made over their kicking battery, which was long overdue.

Starting with the punter, New York swapped out Jamie Gillan for Jordan Stout. New York ranked at or near the bottom league wide in various punting categories, including punts placed inside the 20 (28.8%, 29th league-wide), opponent’s starting field position following a punt (-27.8, 31st league-wide), net punting yards (36.9, 30th in the league), and punts inside the 10-yard line (8.5%, 29th league-wide).

Meanwhile, in the kicking department, the Giants are rolling with undrafted rookie free agent Dominic Zvada, who was money all spring and summer, especially on field goal attempts of 40+ yards.

Zvada’s field goals are mostly straight-line kicks, which should bode well for those days when the northeast weather turns erratic.

The Takeaway

What the Giants have tried to do with their offense isn’t reinventing the wheel as much as it is going back to what has historically worked.

New York is going to need a little luck on their side in terms of staying healthy, but it’s hard to argue against most of what they've done to turn around their misfortunes of the last decade-plus.

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