Giants Stock Report Ahead of Week 2

The New York Giants were under suffocating pressure to take care of business at home against the Dallas Cowboys following an offseason defined by hope, and they indeed looked like a new team last Sunday night.

Although some players didn't start the John Harbaugh era on the right note, the results were overwhelmingly positive. The offense was relentless, the defense held the Cowboys at bay, and the team delivered a convincing win on an emotional weekend.

Big Blue as a whole is definitely on the rise going into Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but we are going to focus on a select group of individual players. Whose stock is climbing, and whose is falling?

Risers

Jaxson Dart, QB

The second-year quarterback's season debut was a rousing success. While Dallas offered little resistance, especially in the second half, Jaxson Dart maximized his opportunities in MetLife Stadium.

He completed 79 percent of his passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while also tacking on 54 rushing yards in the 28-20 victory. Dart was comfortable and led clock-killing drives that helped New York win the possession battle by more than 13 minutes.

Under a new coaching staff and working with several new pass-catchers, the 23-year-old conducted himself like the confident, versatile leader so many fans have projected him to be.

Isaiah Likely, TE

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) throws the football in the air after scoring a touchdown during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It feels rather natural to move from Dart to tight end Isaiah Likely. Another player who had plenty of hype to live up to after signing a $40 million contract in free agency, this certified "Harbaugh guy" transformed the Giants' passing offense.

Again, the Cowboys definitely lent a helping hand, but Likely still had to make the plays . He delivered throughout the night, hauling in all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. This breakout candidate should logically remain a top-two pass-catching option on this squad for a while.

And who would object after Week 1?

Abdul Carter, OLB

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft found ways to make an impact without producing a high sack total during his rookie campaign, and he did the same in the 2026 season opener. Abdul Carter posted four total pressures , picking up where he left off, but his improved run defense stood out.

Carter recorded two stops and did not miss a tackle, helping the G-Men turn a glaring weakness into an apparent strength, at least on this occasion. The young outside linebacker was not the only one to excel against the run -- we'll spotlight another player in a bit -- but his growth in this area sends a booming message.

Carter has a good chance of becoming a complete force under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Jevon Holland, S

Former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland underwhelmed in his first year with New York, but many wondered whether a new coaching staff could accentuate his talents. He was quite active on Sunday Night Football.

Holland notched a 22.9 passer rating allowed and shifted the momentum with a sliding interception on a misguided Dak Prescott throw in the final minute of the first half. The Giants made Dallas pay with a touchdown, went into the locker room up 14-7, and never looked back.

Holland was a valuable playmaker early in his NFL career, and he filled that role for Big Blue in Week 1.

D.J. Reader, DT

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) talks with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although D.J. Reader was brought in as New York's top defensive tackle, plenty of apprehension surrounded his Giants debut. Showing no signs of his age, the 32-year-old instantly elevated the run defense.

If the Giants can limit opposing rushers as they did versus Dallas' Javonte Williams, then contending for an NFC East title seems like a very realistic goal. Reader stabilized the interior defensive line in his 27 snaps. The key will be keeping him fresh, but he is certainly trending up.

Fallers

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB

Cam Skattebo is a bruiser, and Devin Singletary is a trusted blocker who proved he can still produce in space, but Tyrone Tracy Jr. has the burst that this backfield could use moving forward. Unfortunately, he is making it harder for John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to trust him.

A fumbling problem has damaged Tracy's stock throughout the summer. He lost the ball in a preseason game versus the Dolphins and then did so again in the second quarter versus the Cowboys. His gaffe halted a fruitful drive and could have given Dallas firm control heading into halftime.

Holland bailed him out, but Tracy did not get another touch after the fumble. Despite logging 14 yards on just two carries, the receiver-turned-running back lacked the steadiness that this organization is prioritizing.

Tracy will have to flip the switch soon, because his once-secure job is starting to feel vulnerable.

Paulson Adebo, CB

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The cornerback room as a whole did not impress, and although he only played 10 snaps, 2025 free-agent signing Paulson Adebo was part of the issue.

Sliding below both Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II on the depth chart was already concerning enough, and the 27-year-old did little to raise his value when on the field. In fact, Dak Prescott picked on Adebo after the latter subbed in, showing just how far the former New Orleans Saints ball hawk has fallen.

The latest injury update only makes matters worse for him.

Greg Newsome II, CB

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with a referee after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the surface, the former first-round pick held George Pickens in check, but the eye test wasn't overly kind. Despite getting beat by the Cowboys wideout, Greg Newsome II escaped more ridicule thanks to a huge drop.

Newsome could have been exploited in other circumstances. His performance reinforced the notion that New York needs more help at corner, and that is enough reason to slot him in this section.

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