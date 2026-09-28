Four Moments That Saved the Giants in Their 12-7 Win Over the Titans

Over the last decade, New York Giants fans have become accustomed to late-game collapses, disastrous penalties and perplexing play-calling.

On Sunday, Big Blue came close to suffering one of these very defeats, but when the smoke cleared, the Giants held on.

Whether it was the Harbaugh Effect, a subpar Tennessee Titans team, or just pure luck, the Giants survived in the Meadowlands. Clutch plays on both offense and defense helped them turn a rough case of déjà vu into a 12-7 win , boosting their record to 2-1.

Let's break down the four moments that solidified this week’s 12- 7 victory.

First Down

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Skattebo had an inefficient day on the ground, rushing 20 times for 60 yards, but he led New York with 40 receiving yards. He recorded a big chunk of that less than five minutes in.

Facing 3rd-and-7 on the Giants' 32-yard line, quarterback Jameis Winston connected with the second-year running back for a 30-yard catch.

Skattebo's career-long NFL reception put the offense well into Titans territory and ultimately paved the way for a Dominic Zvada 39-yard field goal.

New York's inability to get the ball into the end zone became a disappointing trend the rest of the afternoon and could obviously be an issue moving forward. Still, this timely link-up helped the Giants chew an additional three and a half minutes off the clock.

With Tennessee frantically searching for points in the fourth quarter, that third-down conversion was crucial. And it would not be the only one.

Second Down

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (17) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winston once again had a sparse showing in the passing department, completing 14-of-22 throws for 118 yards, but he stepped up on two serious third-and-long situations. The second set Big Blue up for a positive drive to begin the second half.

A few plays after rushing for 15 yards, Winston found himself in a tough spot. A Jon Runyan Jr. false start penalty forced New York into a 3rd-and-11 with 11:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Fortunately, Darnell Mooney was ready. Winston connected with the free-agent addition for 13 yards, launching the Giants to the Titans' 32-yard line.

The offense maintained momentum and was primed to score its first TD of the game, but penalties and questionable decision-making led to another Zvada field goal .

Despite another missed opportunity, Winston overcame bad odds and completed a pass that resulted in a clock-killing drive and three more points, setting the Titans up to have to go for a touchdown for the game winner.

The Giants were only 4-of-13 on third down, but they sure made their conversions count.

Third Down

New York Giants defensive lineman Shelby Harris (93) fouls Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during a game at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans finally started moving the chains late in the second quarter, and they hit their stride again midway through the third. They could have applied considerable pressure on the Giants, but Ward couldn't maximize his chances.

That was the story of Week 3 for Tennessee, and New York's defense deserves ample credit for helping create it.

Defensive backs Jevon Holland and Greg Newsome II and linebackers Arvell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds came through in key spots during this inter-conference matchup. On 4th-and-5 from the Giants' 7-yard line, the defensive line made its presence known.

Dennard Wilson sent the pressure, and Ward had no response. The Titans surrendered possession with a little more than a minute left in the quarter and stayed scoreless until 5:35 remained in the game.

This squad must figure out how to generate more pressure, which could be even harder after the Brian Burns injury , but Wilson definitely pressed the right buttons here.

Fourth Down

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates with cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has multiple areas to address through the first three weeks of the campaign, but Jevon Holland has been the consistent playmaker the Giants hoped they'd get when they signed him to a $45.3 million contract in 2025. He has made a massive impact in both wins.

Holland secured this one with an interception in the end zone on their final defensive play of the game. Although Cam Ward certainly did his part to force the turnover, the sixth-year safety put himself in the perfect position to pounce.

Holland, who also recorded a big pass breakup in the first half, now has three picks this season. Amid all the injury-induced adversity and a quiet pass rush, fans should be elated to see No. 8 perform at an All-Pro level.

Where would the Giants be without him?

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.