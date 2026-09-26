What to Expect From Alan Eck's Officiating Crew in Giants-Titans Week 3

The New York Giants could have the edge versus the scrappy Tennessee Titans at home. Still, with Jaxson Dart out for the remainder of the season and Brian Burns a question mark ahead of Week 3, this perennially embattled squad could use any lucky break it can get.

Enter Alan Eck. The 11-year NFL officiating veteran and his crew will officiate the Giants-Titans Week 3 game. They have handed out 23 penalties this season, tied for the lowest penalty flag count among crews that have worked two games so far.

Eck’s crew consists of umpire Paul King, down judge David Oliver, line judge Greg Bradley, field judge Fred Dimpfel, side judge Dale Shaw, back judge Grantis Bell, replay official Joe Wollan, and replay assistant Ken Hall.

King, a swing official last year; Dimpfel, in his first NFL season after serving as an official for the ACC; and Hall, part of Craig Wrolstad’s crew last year, are the three newcomers.

Eck and his crew last worked a Giants game in 2025, when they were assigned to the Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints. The crew threw 15 penalty flags in that game, a Giants loss, in which New York drew eight flags to the Saints’ seven.

Although the Giants struggled severely in Monday's 28-6 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams, they lowered their penalty count from 10 to 3 and were backed up just 20 yards.

So far this season, the cornerback Dru Phillips (three defensive pass interference calls) and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. (two false starts, one offensive holding) are tied for the Giants’ team lead in penalties, with three each. Two of Runyan’s penalties have contributed to stalled drives.

Overall, the Giants have been penalized 178 yards, ninth-most in the NFL. The Titans have been penalized only 123 yards, the seventh-fewest in the league.

The Giants are looking to go 2-1 after their devastating loss to the Rams, and will hae to do so without Dart, their exciting young quarterback. The Titans, meanwhile, are looking for their first win of 2026 after barely missing out last week in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game marks the return of two former New York head coaches — Robert Saleh, previously head coach of the Jets and now the Titans head coach, and Brian Daboll, the former Giants head coach now the Titans' offensive coordinator — to the Meadowlands.

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