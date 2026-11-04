NFL Insider: Missing Draft Picks Are Complicating Giants’ Trade Efforts

The New York Giants have made no secret of their desire to be involved in the trade market, as head coach John Harbaugh publicly invited teams interested in doing business with Big Blue to call.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have been making calls of their own. Schultz reported that the Giants have been among the most active in reaching out to other teams about trades.

However, the Giants, who have been heavily linked to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as trade talks heat up, have hit an obstacle in pursuing any acquisition: draft assets.

"The difficult part, teams have told me, is that the Giants don’t have a 4th- or 5th-round pick in 2027," Schultz reported.

Because Big Blue lacks fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2027 after using them in other trades, their efforts to make a deal have reportedly been complicated, as those picks are believed to be essential to making any sort of deal for Taylor.

While Tankathon projects a fourth-round comp pick being awarded to the Giants in the 2027 draft, that pick cannot be traded until it’s officially awarded, which won’t happen until next March.

Giants Have Little Draft Capital to Spend

Harbaugh, who said he is open to adding players before the trade deadline, acknowledged that it would probably be an uphill battle.

“It’s got to be something that is a need, that fits your financial profile, that fits your price tag,” the Giants head coach said.

“It’s not like we have a bunch of draft picks either. We’re not loaded with 12 or 13 draft picks, so we don’t have draft capital to burn. So, we have to be smart shoppers that way.”

Harbaugh didn’t rule out the possibility of dipping into the team’s 2028 draft class, telling reporters on Monday, “Yeah, it’s easier to put it on the credit card.”

Schultz’s report seems to back that possibility as coming to fruition, saying that the Giants may be willing to spend premium picks from the 2027 and/or 2028 drafts for the right player.

“From the sound of things, they’re pushing for bigger names who would require higher picks — and seem open to doing that,” Schultz said.

That would make sense, especially if the Giants hope to trade one of their quarterbacks (Jaxson Dart or J.J. McCarthy) next winter for premium picks in return.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. In addition to a running back, the Giants are thought to be looking for a defensive tackle to add to their defensive line.

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