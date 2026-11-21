Unfortunately, neither running back Dante “Turbo” Miller nor cornerback Tre Hawkins III had much success during their tenures with the New York Giants .

They didn’t end up in the organization’s long-term plans, but their football dreams may not be done yet .

Both men heard their names called in the 2027 United Football League Draft, and they landed on the two teams that competed in last season’s title game.

The reigning champion Louisville Kings selected Hawkins in the fourth round (No. 32 overall), and the runner-up DC Defenders took Miller in the 12th (No. 95).

The UFL, which has eight teams and begins play in late March, can offer NFL castoffs a welcome chance to continue their professional careers. Those who stand out could find themselves on a training camp roster next summer.

Hawkins and Miller are no strangers to adversity, so fans shouldn’t write them off yet.

Hawkins Looks to Revive His Career

New York took a chance on Hawkins in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and gave him a decent look during his rookie season. The 6-foot-3 corner registered 35 combined tackles in 17 games and was an asset in the limited coverage snaps he was given.

Hawkins had a path to a solid role in the secondary, but he fractured his lumbar spine in December 2024. He was waived before the 2025 season and tried to make a comeback with the Washington Commanders.

The Temple, Texas, native has played only one game since last November and spent less than a week with the Minnesota Vikings before being cut at the end of August. This is a violent sport that can shorten careers and lives.

Hawkins is getting another chance to continue his passion. Hopefully, he will stay healthy with the Kings.

Turbo Miller Aims to Impress

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller, who went undrafted in 2024, generated hype for his exceptional speed and cool name, but he couldn’t squeeze his way into the backfield on game days. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back had no touches during his on-and-off two-year stint with the organization.

If Miller can flash his natural ability in D.C., an NFL team may decide to scoop him up. Given most executives’ aversion to paying top dollar for the position, running back depth is valuable.

Misfortune factored into Hawkins’ and Miller’s departures. They were easy to root for, which makes their circumstances even more disappointing.

They remain connected to the gridiron, however, and will be looking for a way back to the NFL.

There is no reason to obsess over the future, though. They can showcase their skills and endless tenacity in the UFL, and that is something to be thankful for this holiday season.

Check out the latest Locked On Giants Podcast episode by clicking the link, below.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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