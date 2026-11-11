Giants’ Injury Report Looks Good Ahead of Thursday Night vs. Commanders

The New York Giants held a practice on Tuesday, and considering they played their last game just two days ago, their injury report is heading in the right direction.

Four players who were projected as being limited on Monday’s report (the team held a walkthrough, so that report was projected) were upgraded to full participation, including receiver Charlie Jones (hand), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip), receiver Darnell Mooney (chest), and running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring).

That means every player on the roster practiced at least in limited capacity, quite an accomplishment given the quick turnaround the team has before it lines up on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants added a new player to their injury report: rookie cornerback Colton Hood, who was seen leaving the practice field with a trainer, clutching his left hand during the media viewing part of practice. Hood was later listed as limited with a finger injury.

“He got his finger dislocated,” head coach John Harbaugh said after practice when asked about Hood. “He was doing a pooch punt early in practice and landed on his finger and got dislocated, so they had to go in, but it was a tough one to get back in, so it took a while to get him back in, but he'll be fine.”

The Giants will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday. Given their latest practice participation report, it would not be surprising to see few, if any, players receiving an injury status for Thursday’s game.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Mon.* Tues. Wed. Game Status RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring Limited Full OLB Abdul Carter Knee/Back Limited Limited CB Colton Hood Finger -- Limited WR Malik Nabers Knee Full Full QB J.J. McCarthy Hip Limited Full WR Darnell Mooney Chest Limited Full OT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf Full Full OLB Malik Harrison Groin Limited Limited WR Charlie Jones Hand Limited Full T Andrew Thomas Groin Full Full TE Theo Johnson Neck Full Full

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Mon.* Tues. Wed. Game Status WR Treylon Burks Foot DNP Limited C Lucas Patrick Concussion DNP DNP TE Colson Yankoff Knee DNP DNP TE Chig Okonkwo Hip Limited Full DT Shy Tuttle Shoulder Limited Full TE John Bates Shoulder Full Full QB Jayden Daniel Left Elbow Full Full C Matt Gulbin Knee Full Full CB Amik Robertson Ankle Full Full

* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

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