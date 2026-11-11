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Giants’ Injury Report Looks Good Ahead of Thursday Night vs. Commanders

Every player practiced Tuesday, with J.J. McCarthy and Cam Skattebo upgraded to full participation.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy
New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants held a practice on Tuesday, and considering they played their last game just two days ago, their injury report is heading in the right direction.

Four players who were projected as being limited on Monday’s report (the team held a walkthrough, so that report was projected) were upgraded to full participation, including receiver Charlie Jones (hand), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip), receiver Darnell Mooney (chest), and running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring).

That means every player on the roster practiced at least in limited capacity, quite an accomplishment given the quick turnaround the team has before it lines up on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants added a new player to their injury report: rookie cornerback Colton Hood, who was seen leaving the practice field with a trainer, clutching his left hand during the media viewing part of practice. Hood was later listed as limited with a finger injury.

“He got his finger dislocated,” head coach John Harbaugh said after practice when asked about Hood. “He was doing a pooch punt early in practice and landed on his finger and got dislocated, so they had to go in, but it was a tough one to get back in, so it took a while to get him back in, but he'll be fine.”

The Giants will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday. Given their latest practice participation report, it would not be surprising to see few, if any, players receiving an injury status for Thursday’s game.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Game Status

RB Cam Skattebo

Hamstring

Limited

Full

OLB Abdul Carter

Knee/Back

Limited

Limited

CB Colton Hood

Finger

--

Limited

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

Full

Full

QB J.J. McCarthy

Hip

Limited

Full

WR Darnell Mooney

Chest

Limited

Full

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

Full

Full

OLB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

Limited

WR Charlie Jones

Hand

Limited

Full

T Andrew Thomas

Groin

Full

Full

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Full

Full

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Game Status

WR Treylon Burks

Foot

DNP

Limited

C Lucas Patrick

Concussion

DNP

DNP

TE Colson Yankoff

Knee

DNP

DNP

TE Chig Okonkwo

Hip

Limited

Full

DT Shy Tuttle

Shoulder

Limited

Full

TE John Bates

Shoulder

Full

Full

QB Jayden Daniel

Left Elbow

Full

Full

C Matt Gulbin

Knee

Full

Full

CB Amik Robertson

Ankle

Full

Full

* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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