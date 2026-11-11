Giants’ Injury Report Looks Good Ahead of Thursday Night vs. Commanders
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The New York Giants held a practice on Tuesday, and considering they played their last game just two days ago, their injury report is heading in the right direction.
Four players who were projected as being limited on Monday’s report (the team held a walkthrough, so that report was projected) were upgraded to full participation, including receiver Charlie Jones (hand), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip), receiver Darnell Mooney (chest), and running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring).
That means every player on the roster practiced at least in limited capacity, quite an accomplishment given the quick turnaround the team has before it lines up on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.
The Giants added a new player to their injury report: rookie cornerback Colton Hood, who was seen leaving the practice field with a trainer, clutching his left hand during the media viewing part of practice. Hood was later listed as limited with a finger injury.
“He got his finger dislocated,” head coach John Harbaugh said after practice when asked about Hood. “He was doing a pooch punt early in practice and landed on his finger and got dislocated, so they had to go in, but it was a tough one to get back in, so it took a while to get him back in, but he'll be fine.”
The Giants will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday. Given their latest practice participation report, it would not be surprising to see few, if any, players receiving an injury status for Thursday’s game.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Game Status
RB Cam Skattebo
Hamstring
Limited
Full
OLB Abdul Carter
Knee/Back
Limited
Limited
CB Colton Hood
Finger
--
Limited
WR Malik Nabers
Knee
Full
Full
QB J.J. McCarthy
Hip
Limited
Full
WR Darnell Mooney
Chest
Limited
Full
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
Full
Full
OLB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Limited
WR Charlie Jones
Hand
Limited
Full
T Andrew Thomas
Groin
Full
Full
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Full
Full
* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.
Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Mon.*
Tues.
Wed.
Game Status
WR Treylon Burks
Foot
DNP
Limited
C Lucas Patrick
Concussion
DNP
DNP
TE Colson Yankoff
Knee
DNP
DNP
TE Chig Okonkwo
Hip
Limited
Full
DT Shy Tuttle
Shoulder
Limited
Full
TE John Bates
Shoulder
Full
Full
QB Jayden Daniel
Left Elbow
Full
Full
C Matt Gulbin
Knee
Full
Full
CB Amik Robertson
Ankle
Full
Full
* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina