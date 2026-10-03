Giants vs. Cardinals: 3 Key Matchups to Watch in Week 4

Last Sunday, the New York Giants set out to prove to themselves and the rest of the NFL that they wouldn't let the season's momentum fizzle out without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is out with a season-ending injury. They made it out alive from a mud fight with the Titans to improve to 2-1.

Now, John Harbaugh's Giants want to keep the good vibes and gritty games on the gridiron going as they get another favorable matchup at MetLife Stadium in Week 4, this time against the Arizona Cardinals.

Before they can notch that No. 3 in the left column, they should aim to dominate Arizona in these three notable matchups.

Trey McBride vs Giants Secondary

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride, Arizona's 2022 second-round pick out of Colorado State, has ascended into their No. 1 option in the passing game and one of the league's most dangerous threats at tight end.

After his first two years, when he managed 1,090 combined yards, he has since authored two consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

That includes his career-high campaign in 2025, when McBride led the position with 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns, beating his next-closest competitor, Atlanta's Kyle Pitts, by almost 40 catches and over 300 receiving yards.

McBride isn't the most vertical threat at tight end, but if the game plan calls for it, he can stretch the field and come down with big catches using his huge frame and strong hands, winning 21 of 36 contested targets last season.

He also plays a majority of his snaps from the slot, where he can excel at picking apart an opponent's zone coverage and getting into the pockets of space where he can convert first downs and keep the Cardinals offense moving. McBride leads all tight ends with 41 first-down conversions against zone coverage.

The Giants secondary has been getting thinner week by week with injuries, and their performance started to slip in the fourth quarter against the Titans as New York hung on for dear life to their 12-7 advantage.

They escaped by the skin of their teeth thanks to a timely interception by Jevon Holland, but they might not get as lucky against a Cardinals offense with better weapons that have shown they can put points on the board at the right times.

Jeremiyah Love vs Giants Run Defense

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) looks on after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants need to be ready to close gaps on Arizona rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, whose impact may be going unnoticed over the first few games this season.

Through his first three games at the pro level, Love has carried the rock 41 times for 160 yards (3.9 average) and one touchdown, which he earned in the Week 1 opener against the Chargers. He has also contributed to the passing game, catching 10 of 13 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Part of the rookie back's inefficiency could largely be attributed to the Cardinals having to play from behind in two of their three games and relying on the passing game to keep up with their opponents. Still, Love has also had to play behind one of the NFL's worst run-blocking offensive lines.

With the rest of the league waiting to see the young phenom produce a breakout game, the Giants cannot afford to rest on their laurels if Arizona comes out looking to pound the pigskin early on.

Giants Pass Rush vs Cardinals Offensive Line

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Malik Harrison (54) celebrates with linebacker Abdul Carter (3) after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might not be getting enough attention so far, but the Giants defense has yet to be a serious force in the opposing backfield.

Last season, Big Blue's pass rush was dominant. It finished in the top five in pass-rush win rate behind the heroics of Brian Burns (16.5 sacks) and Abdul Carter (66 pressures as a rookie).

The same story doesn't apply this year. The Giants' defense has plummeted to 25th in pass rush win rate after the first three games. Last week, the Giants produced just four total pressures against Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who got the ball out of his hands quickly.

Entering Week 4, the Cardinals offensive line is tied at 11th in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency . The strategy of getting rid of the ball quickly will undoubtedly apply to quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

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